The Unexpected Way To Reuse Vintage Tea Tins In The Kitchen

If you open your kitchen cabinets and want to run away screaming from the tumbling and entropic heap of half-used packages — and you're starting to consider dropping a whole paycheck at The Container Store to finally fix your life (for real this time) — Wait! Let us share with you a far cheaper and more whimsical solution: vintage tea tins. They're rigid, lidded, stackable, and usually small enough to fit neatly into a cabinet without displacing essentials. Plus, they're cute. While they're too compact to store bulk grains and beans in a meaningful way, they're perfectly sized for what might be called pantry detritus — all the loose, lightweight ingredients that don't have a stable home.

Most kitchen cabinet chaos doesn't come from large-footprint, carb-based staples like rice and flour. It comes from the small stuff: The half-empty bags of raisins slumping into disarray, your collection of emotional support Taco Bell hot sauce packets that mysteriously multiply in a closed drawer. Individually, they're harmless, but collectively, they create visual noise and physical disorder. These items are always awkwardly sized and rarely self-contained. They work well to get their contents from producer to buyer, but after that, the form fails. When the dried ingredients that come in crinkly pouches can't reseal, their contents get stale, they spill and potentially attract vermin, and, collapsing into chaos, lose their utility.

When your cabinets are such a mess you can't even see what you have, good food goes to waste because you don't have the ability to take inventory at a glance. Instead of spending money on more new junk, like plastic organizers or acrylic dividers, you can drop your cabinet's mishmash into an adorable, functional metal container that feels cheerful every time you look at it.