The Vintage Glassware You Might Not Realize Contains Lead

Got gifted a set of etched vintage glassware that your grandparents told you they've had since forever? Or did you just score some old crystal pieces for cheap at the local flea market? Vintage glassware tends to be very charming due to its sparklier look and a heft that makes it feel like it can last forever. But these gorgeous pieces have a secret that might surprise (or terrify) you: their sparkle and nice weight in the hand might actually come from lead.

Vintage glassware is usually made from lead crystal, which can contain anywhere from 18% to 40% lead oxide, according to a study in ScienceDirect. They're generally safe for use as long as they're not chipped and you don't eat, drink, or store anything acidic within them, like wine or a vinegary salad; if you do, some of the lead in the crystal can leak and enter your body.

Lead exposure in any form or amount is harmful, but the good news is that if you've drunk wine once or twice from your old crystal wine glass, the amount you're exposed to each time should be quite small. It's only a problem if you're unaware and use it very regularly, which can cause lead to build up inside the body and, in high enough concentration, can lead to lead poisoning. It's no joke — from vomiting to weakness and seizures in adults to developmental issues in children — people no longer use lead crystal glassware for a reason.