The Classic Vintage Glassware That Belongs In Your Collection
They say that trends come back around, and vintage glassware is resurging in full force. Technically, anything exceeding 20 years old classifies as vintage, while the word antique is reserved for glasses that are over 100 years old. Collectors have abundant options. Yet one type stands out: Etched crystal glass definitely belongs in your collection.
Etching is a traditional glass-designing method that has evolved throughout history. Its story dates way back to 17th century Europe, and it has held an upmarket reputation ever since — revered for its natural glint and sparkle. Your personal preferences and budget will dictate your chosen design era. Etched glassware in the late 20th century is characteristically bold, while the first half of the century is stereotypically intricate. There has been a marked shift from hand engraving to acid etching, too. The styles from each era reveal different stories and cultural tastes, but the material itself pins everything together. The incorporation of strengthened crystal (glass blended with additional elements like lead or titanium oxide ) has enabled beautifully thin glasswork throughout the centuries. That's what distinguishes etched crystal from standard glass.
Etched vintage glasses come in all shapes and sizes. For cocktail enthusiasts, etched collections are perfect for elegant socializing. Whether at upscale bars or hosting parties at home, every cocktail connoisseur knows that glasses matter as much as content. Why not embrace glamorous vessels for your favorite drinks? Research the different types of cocktail glasses, and add a suitable etched glass to your shopping list.
How to identify the best quality etched glassware
Nobody wants to spend extortionate amounts on supposedly vintage glassware only to find it's fake. It's the same principle as why it pays to brush up on the history of vintage cookware before buying; brand knowledge avoids wasting investments on dupes. With etched glassware, the biggest rule is always turning pieces upside-down. Check the brand mark on the base and confirm authenticity with a quick internet search.
The next step is establishing the legitimacy of its crystal; go ahead and give it a gentle ding. Clinking glasses is a timeless tradition, but crystal is instantly recognizable, creating a ringing sound that effortlessly reverberates. Listen for a melodic clink, not just a clashed knock. Other telltale signs include heaviness that contrasts a thin rim, and rainbow refractions when held to natural light.
Remember, quality isn't just a matter of authenticity, though. Etched glassware might be legitimate but still unadvisable for collectors seeking functionality — differentiating between crystal varieties is essential. English glass-makers created lead crystal in the 17th century, quickly noticing its aptitude for elaborate and durable designs. These pieces are beautiful, but is it safe to drink from lead crystal? Not really. The incorporation of toxic material risks leaching and poisoning. While many recommend limited and careful usage, ideally retire this glassware for ornamental purposes. For regular enjoyment, lead-free varieties are safer. Identify the right glassware for your specific collection demands — do you want high-quality functional or display pieces? Whatever the answer, as with all shopping, the main question is whether you love it. If the answer is yes, it's time to buy.