The Classic Vintage Glassware That Belongs In Your Collection

They say that trends come back around, and vintage glassware is resurging in full force. Technically, anything exceeding 20 years old classifies as vintage, while the word antique is reserved for glasses that are over 100 years old. Collectors have abundant options. Yet one type stands out: Etched crystal glass definitely belongs in your collection.

Etching is a traditional glass-designing method that has evolved throughout history. Its story dates way back to 17th century Europe, and it has held an upmarket reputation ever since — revered for its natural glint and sparkle. Your personal preferences and budget will dictate your chosen design era. Etched glassware in the late 20th century is characteristically bold, while the first half of the century is stereotypically intricate. There has been a marked shift from hand engraving to acid etching, too. The styles from each era reveal different stories and cultural tastes, but the material itself pins everything together. The incorporation of strengthened crystal (glass blended with additional elements like lead or titanium oxide ) has enabled beautifully thin glasswork throughout the centuries. That's what distinguishes etched crystal from standard glass.

Etched vintage glasses come in all shapes and sizes. For cocktail enthusiasts, etched collections are perfect for elegant socializing. Whether at upscale bars or hosting parties at home, every cocktail connoisseur knows that glasses matter as much as content. Why not embrace glamorous vessels for your favorite drinks? Research the different types of cocktail glasses, and add a suitable etched glass to your shopping list.