Don't Reuse Containers In Your Vegetable Or Herb Garden Unless They Meet This Standard

Container gardening has been having a moment, and thrifty foodies can assemble a totally recycled container garden from plastic fruit containers, extra glass jars, or even old muffin tins and colanders. With a little imagination, there's no need to shell out $20 or more on a dedicated planter. However, just any old, random plastic tub with a hole drilled in the bottom is not going to cut it. Make sure that the containers you use as planters are made of food-safe material and never came into contact with toxins.

Avoiding toxins is especially crucial when planting an edible garden. Any harmful chemicals in the container are liable to leach into the soil and up the roots of your veggies or herbs. Was that vintage enamel coffee mug decorated with lead paint? Did that roomy plastic container once hold an unsafe chemical that you might not want to ingest? Even after a thorough washing, chemical and cleaning-agent containers can contain antimicrobial coatings or stabilizers. Similarly, steer clear of ceramics with excessive signs of wear, which can be a warning sign of leachable lead contaminants. For this reason, it's also a good idea to pass over cute antique planters from thrift stores (some of which are even made from asbestos).

In order for a material to be classified as "food safe," it must not contain any harmful chemicals including cadmium and lead, and must be suitable for direct contact with food. In the grocery store, these standards help ensure that food packaging does not carry harmful substances or allow bacterial growth that could impact consumer safety.