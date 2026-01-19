The Vintage Planter You Actually Need To Skip At The Thrift Store For Safety Reasons

So, you're ready to start a garden in the kitchen. Yay! You've got your seeds picked out, the windowsill prepped, and now all that's left to do is find the perfect vintage planter to start growing your next batch of mint for a tasty cocktail. We're big fans of thrifting our kitchen decor here at Tasting Table, but we're also suckers for a dose of caution, which means that if we happen to spot a Willy Guhl planter at that antique shop, it's going to stay exactly where it is on the shelf.

As cute and minimalistic as Willy Guhl's planters from the 1950s and 60s may look, these retro pots are made with Eternit, a fiber-like cement material now known for containing asbestos. Guhl made a name for himself crafting planters out of Eternit, which critics praised for their unique shapes, textures, and functionality. He crafted round planters, square planters, hourglass-shaped planters, and just about everything in between, until the collection was officially discontinued in 1980 due to the revelation of asbestos.

Asbestos, in case you need to brush up, is extremely dangerous because the nearly invisible fibers can become lodged in the human body and lead to cancers, lung damage, and even skin damage — and Guhl's pieces are absolutely full of it. Even though Julia Child once baked with asbestos for extra crackly bread, it's not a material you want to keep around the house, especially not where you'll be growing herbs for consumption.