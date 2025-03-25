Stutter the word "asbestos" in public and watch the reaction. You'd think you'd announced a bubonic plague diagnosis; the a-word sends people spiraling, and for good reason. The mineral fibers are dangerously carcinogenic in even the smallest of quantities. This is problematic, as the material was once used everywhere — from building to baking, especially in the '60s. It's true: Even the culinary queen herself, Julia Child, used an asbestos tile to perfect her crackly baguette recipe. The material withstood extreme heat, allowed even cooking, and produced a beautifully crispy surface. In theory, the budget-friendly approach was a dream solution. But hindsight is 20/20; the strategy's success was clearly marred by the deadliness of asbestos. Did anyone else cringe at the mere thought? Yikes.

There is a slight caveat to the tale. Julia undoubtedly oversaw the risky process, but it was actually her husband, Paul, who slid an asbestos cement tile into the oven. She initially praised his ingenuity before back-tracking later upon discovering the material was carcinogenic. At this stage, the two swapped the dangerous choice for much safer alternatives, like quarry or tortoise-glaze tiles. It's a wild fact to recite next time someone asks, "Who was Julia Child?"