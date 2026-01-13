Don't Throw Out Those Plastic Fruit Containers — Use Them To Start An Herb Garden Instead

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Herbs are one of the simplest ways to spruce up your cooking, and starting your very own indoor herb garden couldn't be easier. Instead of running to the store every time you need a handful of fresh basil (and inevitably letting the rest go to waste in your fridge), having an herb garden of your own allows you to only take what you need. While this in itself is a great sustainable practice, try taking it a step further by starting an herb garden in old plastic fruit containers. You'll be keeping one extra piece of plastic out of the landfills — and you'll save yourself trips to the store mid-cooking project. Plus, if you'd rather grow your plants outside, you can also use plastic fruit containers as a way to start your seeds before transferring them outside.

You may have never considered using plastic fruit containers for anything other than storing fruit. They've got slits all along the bottom, and they're fairly flimsy compared to more heavy-duty plastic, but this is actually what makes them the perfect receptacle for growing herbs and other small plants. Instead of being a means for spillage, those slits act as perfect drainage holes for plants. However, you should always water your fruit container herb gardens over a plate or in the sink, since they're prone to dripping immediately after watering.