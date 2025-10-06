Set Your Rosemary Plants Up For Success By Adding This To The Soil

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Do you like hanging out in a pool of stagnant water? Think wet socks, or a half-clogged bathtub drain that fills the tub when you shower. Neither does rosemary. The woody-stemmed herb is a fairly hardy plant, resistant to periods of drought and heat — but it does not like excess moisture.

Rosemary needs high-drainage soil, and wilts under excess moisture. To facilitate this, add a coarse material such as gravel, grit, perlite, or sand into the soil. Incorporating these larger particles breaks up dense areas of soil and avoids compacted layers, improving air circulation and increasing drainage. When it comes to soil (especially in container gardening, when the plant is unable to pull nutrients or moisture it needs from the surrounding earth), cultivating healthy, high-production rosemary means nailing the right conditions.

Any available gravel or sand will do. But if you prefer, there is a wide variety of store-bought bagged options available in garden centers and from online retailers. For example, Riare brand chunky, organic, pH neutral perlite soil amendment ($11.99 per two-quart bag via Amazon) improves soil ventilation while keeping rosemary's soil at an ideal alkaline 6.0-7.0 pH. Simply incorporate a generous scoop or two into your potting soil before planting the rosemary. For optimal drainage, place the potted rosemary plant atop a pebble-filled saucer, and fill the saucer with water rather than watering the plant directly, supplementing with frequent leaf misting.