Toss Rosemary In A Pot Of Boiling Water And It'll Change Your Kitchen For The Better

As consumer awareness rises and fears about the effects of synthetic chemicals grow, people are trying to lean on natural household products. And while sometimes you might feel better using the tough stuff, there are a ton of simple solutions you can make to give your space a refresh, like rosemary water, a herbal juggernaut that works on everything from the kitchen to your scalp.

People often infuse water with rosemary for the taste, but it can be made more potent by steeping the herb in hot water. This produces a delightful-smelling solution that can be used as a natural air freshener anywhere in the home. It's especially useful in the kitchen, where it can help mask any unwanted odors with a calming, woody scent that isn't as overpowering as a candle or manufactured air freshener. It should help neutralize any strong scents leftover from oven-roasted garlic, fish dishes, or strong stews, and even the smell of it simmering in the kitchen will help calm the room.

You can also spray rosemary water on curtains, bedding, or any fabric that needs a revamp. The same goes for laundry or clothing that could do with a nice earthy spritz. Spraying rosemary-infused water around the home can also help increase the humidity and add moisture into the air, which can help alleviate dry skin, allergies, even snoring. And your plants will appreciate the extra moisture too.