Toss Rosemary In A Pot Of Boiling Water And It'll Change Your Kitchen For The Better
As consumer awareness rises and fears about the effects of synthetic chemicals grow, people are trying to lean on natural household products. And while sometimes you might feel better using the tough stuff, there are a ton of simple solutions you can make to give your space a refresh, like rosemary water, a herbal juggernaut that works on everything from the kitchen to your scalp.
People often infuse water with rosemary for the taste, but it can be made more potent by steeping the herb in hot water. This produces a delightful-smelling solution that can be used as a natural air freshener anywhere in the home. It's especially useful in the kitchen, where it can help mask any unwanted odors with a calming, woody scent that isn't as overpowering as a candle or manufactured air freshener. It should help neutralize any strong scents leftover from oven-roasted garlic, fish dishes, or strong stews, and even the smell of it simmering in the kitchen will help calm the room.
You can also spray rosemary water on curtains, bedding, or any fabric that needs a revamp. The same goes for laundry or clothing that could do with a nice earthy spritz. Spraying rosemary-infused water around the home can also help increase the humidity and add moisture into the air, which can help alleviate dry skin, allergies, even snoring. And your plants will appreciate the extra moisture too.
How to make rosemary water
All you need to do is boil a few cups of water, remove it from the heat, and toss in about a handful of washed rosemary. Fresh is always best, and it will be easier to fish out, but dried works in a pinch. A few drops of rosemary essential oil is also an option. Cover the pot and let the rosemary steep in the hot water for at least 30 minutes. The longer the better, so leave it for a few hours if you can; some people even let their rosemary water steep overnight. If you're in a rush, you can boil the leaves in the water for a few minutes to speed up the process. Once it's cool, fish out the rosemary and pour the water into a clean spray bottle.
If you're only using the water around your home and want a stronger scent, you can always leave the rosemary in it. People often like to use rosemary water as a refreshing face mist, and some believe it can help promote hair growth, but if you're doing this, you might want to remove the herbs from the bottle. Either way, store it in the fridge to help keep the rosemary fresh. It should keep its bright scent for at least a week. Whether you're using it on your body or in the kitchen, a few sprigs of rosemary are always great to have on hand, especially when any unwanted smells pop up.