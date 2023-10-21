Add Rosemary Next Time You Drink A Glass Of Water For A Refreshing Sip

When it comes to staying hydrated, sometimes a touch of flavor can make all the difference. Enter rosemary-infused water, a refreshing and aromatic twist on the classic hydration hero. By simply adding rosemary to water, you can create a beverage that's as delightful as it is hydrating, all while enjoying the health benefits of this fragrant herb.

Infusing water with rosemary is a straightforward process that doesn't require any fancy equipment. Simply rinse the rosemary sprigs to remove any dirt or impurities; you can use whole sprigs or strip the leaves from the stems for a more intense flavor.

Place the rosemary in a pitcher or a large glass container, and if you'd like to add more complexity to the flavor, consider including slices of lemon, chunks of ginger, or a few classic cucumber rounds. Pour the water over the rosemary and other ingredients, ensuring they are fully submerged, and give it a gentle stir to release the flavors. Cover the container and refrigerate for at least a couple of hours, allowing the flavors to meld and infuse into the water. Pour your rosemary-infused water over ice and garnish with fresh rosemary sprigs or additional citrus slices for an extra touch of aromatic flavor.