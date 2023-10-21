Add Rosemary Next Time You Drink A Glass Of Water For A Refreshing Sip
When it comes to staying hydrated, sometimes a touch of flavor can make all the difference. Enter rosemary-infused water, a refreshing and aromatic twist on the classic hydration hero. By simply adding rosemary to water, you can create a beverage that's as delightful as it is hydrating, all while enjoying the health benefits of this fragrant herb.
Infusing water with rosemary is a straightforward process that doesn't require any fancy equipment. Simply rinse the rosemary sprigs to remove any dirt or impurities; you can use whole sprigs or strip the leaves from the stems for a more intense flavor.
Place the rosemary in a pitcher or a large glass container, and if you'd like to add more complexity to the flavor, consider including slices of lemon, chunks of ginger, or a few classic cucumber rounds. Pour the water over the rosemary and other ingredients, ensuring they are fully submerged, and give it a gentle stir to release the flavors. Cover the container and refrigerate for at least a couple of hours, allowing the flavors to meld and infuse into the water. Pour your rosemary-infused water over ice and garnish with fresh rosemary sprigs or additional citrus slices for an extra touch of aromatic flavor.
The benefits of fresh rosemary
Apart from encouraging you to drink more water, adding rosemary can provide additional health benefits. Rosemary is rich in antioxidants, which can help protect your cells from damage caused by free radicals, according to Medical News Today. This aromatic herb may also have anti-inflammatory properties, potentially aiding in reducing inflammation in the body. Rosemary has also been used to aid digestion and soothe an upset stomach (via Medical News Today).
When combined with other ingredients such as ginger, you can increase the benefits of your infused water even more. For example, ginger is also known to encourage digestion, explains Hopkins Medicine. Consider what natural enhancements you might like to include with your pitcher of water.
Whether you're sipping it on a hot summer day or simply looking to make your daily water intake more exciting, rosemary-infused water is a delicious and refreshing choice. Plus, it's a beautiful and aromatic addition to any beverage lineup, adding a touch of elegance to your hydration routine.