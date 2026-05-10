The Early Basil Step That Leads To Bigger Harvests Later
Basil is a versatile herb that's a kitchen staple and a garden super star, one of the easiest herbs to grow, even if you don't have much of an outdoor space — a small pot on a sunny windowsill is all you'll need to keep fresh basil on hand all year. To ensure you have plants that look attractive and provide a plentiful harvest, you should start pinching off the top leaves while the plants are still young. This will encourage them to grow new stems and leaves, becoming fuller and bushier.
Start when the plant is about six to eight inches tall and already has three or four sets of true leaves — you'll want to cut just above a set of leaves. You might even see smaller shoots already growing between the stem and the larger leaves. When you make the cut, these tiny shoots will grow into new stems and develop new leaves. You can do this with your fingers, simply pinching off the tips, or use herb scissors to make a cleaner cut.
You should keep doing this throughout the season, every two or three weeks, even if you're not planning to use the basil right away. That's because, aside from increasing the amount of branches and leaves, this will also help delay flowering — once basil blooms and goes to seed, it will stop producing leaves, and the flavor will change for the worse. You can always use the cuttings to make herb-infused olive oil or vinegar, so the sprigs you cut don't go to waste.
More growing tips for the best basil harvest ever
If you love basil (and really, who doesn't?) and want to grow it, there are a few essential tips for growing basil to ensure you do it successfully and your harvest is plentiful. First, use a rich, well-draining soil mix, especially if growing in containers. Basil grows wonderfully in pots, but be careful to avoid a mistake that could stunt the growth of your basil plants.
Another great thing about pruning your basil is that you can take those cuttings to make more plants. Using the method explained before, cut a stem at least four inches long and place it in water. If all goes well, you should see roots growing within a couple of weeks. You can then plant the newly rooted basil in a pot filled with growing medium, keeping it moist and in a sunny location. You can plant it outside in the garden or keep your new basil in a pot indoors.
Basil likes a steady supply of water, but like many other herbs, it doesn't like to get waterlogged, so let the growing medium or soil dry before you water it again. Too much water can also make basil plants susceptible to root rot and fungal diseases. No matter which of the many types of basil you choose to plant, pick a sunny spot in the garden or windowsill where it can get at least six hours of sunlight a day and good air flow. Then enjoy your basil harvest all summer long.