The Early Basil Step That Leads To Bigger Harvests Later

Basil is a versatile herb that's a kitchen staple and a garden super star, one of the easiest herbs to grow, even if you don't have much of an outdoor space — a small pot on a sunny windowsill is all you'll need to keep fresh basil on hand all year. To ensure you have plants that look attractive and provide a plentiful harvest, you should start pinching off the top leaves while the plants are still young. This will encourage them to grow new stems and leaves, becoming fuller and bushier.

Start when the plant is about six to eight inches tall and already has three or four sets of true leaves — you'll want to cut just above a set of leaves. You might even see smaller shoots already growing between the stem and the larger leaves. When you make the cut, these tiny shoots will grow into new stems and develop new leaves. You can do this with your fingers, simply pinching off the tips, or use herb scissors to make a cleaner cut.

You should keep doing this throughout the season, every two or three weeks, even if you're not planning to use the basil right away. That's because, aside from increasing the amount of branches and leaves, this will also help delay flowering — once basil blooms and goes to seed, it will stop producing leaves, and the flavor will change for the worse. You can always use the cuttings to make herb-infused olive oil or vinegar, so the sprigs you cut don't go to waste.