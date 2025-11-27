The Simple Mistake That Could Be Stunting The Growth Of Your Basil Plant

Every cook-turned-novice-gardener starts with the dream of plucking fresh basil whenever they need it, but quickly runs into all the mysterious difficulties of growing fresh herbs. Because it's the type of ingredient where you often only need a little bit at a time, basil is a perfect choice for starting your very own herb garden. However, people who are beginners to growing basil usually run into an issue where the plant looks fine, only it grows very slowly or produces small, barely-usable leaves. You might think it's not getting enough sunlight or water, but the problem is often much simpler than that. According to our expert Kenny Jarvis, a stunted basil plant just needs a bigger pot.

If you're committed to following all the essential steps for growing healthy basil all year round, you'll find the pot makes a world of difference in numerous ways. Basil plants need space for their root systems to develop, or else the plant won't grow to its fullest. If you are planting your herb in a pot, Jarvis shares that the absolute minimum size should be six inches in diameter — even bigger is better. If you are planting basil in a pot or planter with other herbs or multiple basil plants, you want a minimum of four inches of space between each plant, as well as a minimum depth of four inches of soil. With extra space and proper care your basil plant should be able to grow to at least a foot in height.