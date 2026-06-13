The Canned Cocktail Brand You Are, Based On Your Zodiac Sign

Although there are countless simple cocktail recipes out there to try, let's be honest: a lot of the time, you probably don't really want to go through mixing all the different ingredients, shaking them up, and straining them into a glass. It's expensive to stock up on all of the bottles you need to make your favorite cocktails, and the process of making them can be time-consuming and messy — probably not the ideal situation when you're pregaming at your house before an event and are just trying to get out the door in time. And to make matters worse, it's basically impossible to take a cocktail on the go. This is when canned cocktails can come in handy. They're portable, often perfectly portioned, and ready to pour whenever you're ready to drink.

But what if you could identify a canned cocktail brand that reflected your vibe, your energy? A collection of beverages tailored to your personality traits and outward expression? That's exactly what you're getting here. We're taking a closer look at some popular canned cocktail brands out there and matching them up to all of the signs in the zodiac. See which brands align with your sun, moon, and rising, and you'll have some fun new sips to try that align with your cosmic essence.