The Canned Cocktail Brand You Are, Based On Your Zodiac Sign
Although there are countless simple cocktail recipes out there to try, let's be honest: a lot of the time, you probably don't really want to go through mixing all the different ingredients, shaking them up, and straining them into a glass. It's expensive to stock up on all of the bottles you need to make your favorite cocktails, and the process of making them can be time-consuming and messy — probably not the ideal situation when you're pregaming at your house before an event and are just trying to get out the door in time. And to make matters worse, it's basically impossible to take a cocktail on the go. This is when canned cocktails can come in handy. They're portable, often perfectly portioned, and ready to pour whenever you're ready to drink.
But what if you could identify a canned cocktail brand that reflected your vibe, your energy? A collection of beverages tailored to your personality traits and outward expression? That's exactly what you're getting here. We're taking a closer look at some popular canned cocktail brands out there and matching them up to all of the signs in the zodiac. See which brands align with your sun, moon, and rising, and you'll have some fun new sips to try that align with your cosmic essence.
Capricorn: The Finnish Long Drink
Capricorn, with its discipline, sophistication, and groundedness, can sometimes seem subdued. This is because they're so ambitious that they're often plotting their next move. At the same time, though, this is a sign that knows how to have fun. After a long day of work, you might just catch them dancing at a concert or singing karaoke at a dive bar. It's this sort of serious sophistication with a touch of a hidden wild side that makes Capricorn most aligned with The Finnish Long Drink.
This beverage got its start long before canned RTD drinks were a thing, during the 1952 Helsinki Summer Olympics. But in 2017, a group of friends started The Finnish Long Drink Company, which brought the drink to the U.S. in canned form. The original version of the canned cocktail is a refreshing combo of gin and grapefruit, which feels as sophisticated and as understated as a Capricorn, but packs a surprising punch at a party, something it also has in common with Capricorn. However, you can now get a variety of other flavors from the brand, ranging from pineapple to cranberry to peach, all of which offer different versions of the same refreshing zing you get from the classic.
Aquarius: Jumo
Soju, Korea's beloved clear spirit, isn't the kind of liquor you'll usually find in canned cocktails. Although there are a few brands doing it, it's not quite as expected a canned cocktail add-in as, say, vodka or gin. This uniqueness is part of what makes Jumo canned cocktails so aligned with Aquarius, a sign that's known for breaking with convention, pushing boundaries, and trying new things. Even Jumo's color scheme seems to align with Aquarius aesthetics. Bold, bright colors mirror Aquarius' penchant for expressing itself in bold, bright, and sometimes eccentric ways.
The other ingredients you'll find in Jumo's cocktails aren't exactly commonplace on the American RTD market, either. One flavor contains cucumber, Asian pear, and perilla leaf, and another boasts peach, rose, and lychee (this is officially a call for more canned cocktails with floral flavor notes). Still another has mango, citrus mint, and yuja, a sweet and tart citrus fruit that brings an unexpected pop of flavor to the palate. These bold, bright flavors project Aquarius' same intensity, which is often on display through the sign's revolutionary ideas and unexpected stylistic choices. There's also a sweetness to this collection of canned cocktails that reflects the softer, more caring side of Aquarius.
Pisces: Cutwater
Pisces is a mutable sign, which means that they tend to be quite adaptable. If a new situation that they're not familiar with arises, they'll usually be able to tap into an aspect of their personality that helps them get through it. Cutwater's long lineup of different cocktails is a reflection of that adaptability.
This canned cocktail brand isn't just offering a few different flavors of the same drink — rather, it offers a surprising number of options that contain a variety of spirits. The tequila line has about every margarita flavor you could ever imagine, plus a paloma option. The vodka varieties range from espresso martini and lemon drop martini to vodka mule and spicy bloody Mary. And the rum canned cocktails deliver those tropical flavors you love. Pisces seems to be able to read everybody and pinpoint what they want, just like Cutwater does with all of its different options.
At the same time, Pisces can have a hard time drawing boundaries, a trait that it seems to share with Cutwater. Did the world really need a banana mudslide canned cocktail? Or a chocolate espresso martini cocktail? No. But Pisces doesn't always know when to stop. At least these wacky, milkshake-adjacent boozy beverages display Pisces' creative side as well.
Aries: Tip Top
When you first see the cans that Tip Top cocktails come in, you might think that they're too small and that they won't give you that strong cocktail experience you're looking for. Of course, not everyone wants a drink that packs a punch. For those who do, though, Tip Top takes a bolder approach, despite their size. These are strong and straightforward cocktails, which is why they do an excellent job of representing Aries, a sign known for its strength and vibrancy. Aries is also known for being quite direct and straightforward, a trait that Tip Top absolutely brings to the table.
This brand isn't giving its cocktails any cutesy, clever names. All of its cocktails, which are classics you'd be able to order at any good cocktail bar, are clearly labeled: "Negroni," "Bee's Knees," "Naked and Famous," etc. Aries isn't one for meaningless niceties, and neither is Tip Top. We've also found that these cocktails tend not to be too sweet, making them better aligned with people who can handle some bitterness in their beverages. You have to have the same taste in people to truly appreciate Aries, who can sometimes come off as brash. Still, though, we love Aries — and Tip Top — for that unwavering directness.
Taurus: Post Meridiem
Some people might think of canned cocktails as being a fast, easy, and accessible drink option, but Post Meridiem cocktails offer something that feels a bit more upscale. If you're looking for a canned cocktail that feels a little luxurious, this is a brand that has you covered. It only makes sense, then, that this would be the brand most cosmically aligned with Taurus, a sign that's known for adoring luxury. Perhaps this is because Taurus is an earth sign and loves anything grounding, material, and lush.
Taurus also has a sensual quality that allows them to deeply enjoy food and drink. Luckily, Post Meridiem's cocktails are delicious, with classic but elevated flavors like spicy margarita, cosmopolitan, and vodka gimlet. Even the cans themselves are impeccably designed, which Taurus can appreciate thanks to its focus on aesthetics. Taurus is a stubborn sign, though, which is reflected in the fact that Post Meridiem seems to focus on classic cocktails instead of experimenting with unexpected flavor combos.
You'll never feel more hospitality than when you visit a Taurus at their home; they're going to pull out all the stops for their guests. So, at their next party, don't be surprised to see a cooler full of these fancy cocktails ready to be poured into a pretty coupe glass.
Gemini: Everything But the Bartender
Gemini is known as one of the most social signs in the entire zodiac. They always seem to have something going on, which is why canned cocktails are so great for them — they need a drink that's portable so they can take it with them wherever they go, whether that's a friend's house party or their summertime birthday picnic. And since this sign is so outgoing and fun, they need a canned cocktail brand that delivers the same energy. Trader Joe's Everything But the Bartender, one of our favorite Trader Joe's canned cocktails, is the perfect fit.
This brand comes in two different flavors: classic lime margarita and cosmopolitan. So, like Gemini, this canned cocktail brand has a dual nature. Both of these drinks are fun, of course, but the classic lime margarita is Gemini's more fun, approachable, and easily likable side. The cosmopolitan, on the other hand, is reflective of Gemini's quick wit and advanced conversational skills (both very cosmopolitan traits, if you ask us). And since Gemini is adaptable, it can easily enjoy both of these cocktails equally.
Considering that Trader Joe's discontinues items at a surprisingly fast rate, though, Everything But the Bartender products may be inconsistent or unreliable, qualities that Gemini also struggles with. Even if this brand ever did leave TJ's shelves, though, it could always pop back up like it was never gone at a moment's notice, just like a Gemini.
Cancer: Golden Rule
Cancer, with its love of tradition, could only be represented by a cocktail brand that embraces that same kind of tradition. That's why Golden Rule cocktails are such an excellent match. This brand offers a range of classic canned cocktails, like a classic daiquiri, classic negroni, and old-fashioned. This brand isn't trying to reinvent the wheel; it's trying to do what it does exceptionally well. These cocktails have depth, like Cancer, which is known to be one of the most emotional signs in the zodiac. After drinking one of the brand's canned tequila palomas or espresso martinis, you'll feel cared for and pampered, which is how Cancers seem to have the ability to make everyone feel.
One of Cancer's other excellent traits is the fact that they tend to be quite creative and artistic, even despite their penchant for traditionalism. It's only fitting that Golden Rule's cans feature beautiful artwork that you might not expect from a drink brand. This isn't a brand that's super widely distributed yet, although we hope that will change soon, but that just mirrors Cancers' ability to build walls and shut themselves off from people when they don't feel cared for in the way they care for others. But that's okay, we kind of like it when Cancer plays hard to get, and we don't mind going out of our way to find Golden Rule's canned cocktails, either.
Leo: Loverboy
Leo isn't just always ready for a party: they seem to always be ready to throw one themselves, inviting over all of their friends from different circles, facilitating all the mingling while simultaneously still trying to be the center of attention. And all you have to do is look at RTD beverage brand Loverboy's cocktails to see that this brand brings the exact same energy. Fun, upbeat, and undeniably magnetic, everyone's going to want to try a sip of these drinks, just like everyone is going to try to talk to the Leo at the party to experience their charisma up close and personal.
Loverboy carries only a few cocktails (in addition to hard teas and spritzes), including a cosmopolitan and an espresso martini. These two drinks epitomize everything that Leo's about. Upbeat and always ready to socialize, they do, in fact, belong in cosmopolitan environments. And to have that much energy to bring everyone together, some caffeine from an espresso martini is a must. Spicy and classic margaritas, as well as a paloma, are also in the lineup, indicative of how Leo can appeal to just about everyone. Leo doesn't like to share center stage, though, so think twice before you pit this canned cocktail against the others on the list.
Virgo: Greenhook Ginsmiths
Unlike a lot of the canned cocktail brands on this list, Greenhook Ginsmiths isn't making a long list of different cocktails. Instead, it's keeping things simple with one offering: a classic gin and tonic. Like Virgo, the brand is ultra-focused on one thing, doing it exceptionally well. Virgo is all about being detail-oriented, and that's what this G&T is all about, too. It's done quite well with the inclusion of the brand's own high-end gin, and it doesn't need any fuss or fluff to make it more interesting.
Because these cans pack 12% ABV, they're relatively strong, which is why they're on the smaller side. This is just so very Virgo: the sign cares about being quick and efficient, and this canned cocktail will have you feeling loose and relaxed without having to chug a larger serving of a carbonated beverage.
So, why does Greenhook Ginsmiths only carry one variety of canned cocktail? We're not entirely sure, but maybe it's because the brand, like Virgo, is a perfectionist, obsessed with getting things right. This can prevent the sign from branching out and trying new things. While we can't make any claims about Greenhook's motives, we do know that the brand has the perfectionism down pat.
Libra: Two Chicks
Libra is known for having excellent taste, so it makes sense that this sign would cosmically align with Two Chicks canned cocktails so well. The brand boasts a line of carbonated drinks that echo Libra's bubbly personality perfectly. But Libra isn't all sunshine and rainbows. It's a sign that has depth as well, both in the form of intellect and relationships. Libras tend to think deeply, and that framework is evident in how they build friendships as well.
Luckily, Two Chicks has several cocktails that offer the same depth Libra is known for. Although there are lighter, fresher options, like a tequila, lemon, and lime number as well as a gin, apple, and cucumber canned cocktail, the brand creates that depth with bold, sometimes unexpected ingredients. In its whiskey, spicy ginger, and orange cocktail, you'll get that sharp ginger note that makes for a thought-provoking sip (just what Libra wants to be sipping on). Another vodka and peach number also contains thyme for an herbal quality you won't find in every canned cocktail out there.
But people-pleasing Libra always needs to make sure it can appeal to everyone, which is why you'll find more mainstream flavor combos as well. The tequila grapefruit cocktail, for example, probably has a wide reach, although it's not quite as interesting as those more unexpected flavor notes — or Libra's true thoughts and feelings when they're not trying to make everyone else happy.
Scorpio: On the Rocks
Scorpios are an undeniably strong sign, so be careful how you treat the Scorpios in your life, they can sometimes sting if you cross them. At 10% ABV, you're getting similar energy with On the Rocks canned cocktails. If you're not careful, one too many of these things will have you feeling pretty rough tomorrow. It's worth imbibing in moderation, though, since there are several tasty-sounding flavor combos, like mango and mint mojito and sparkling peach cosmopolitan, drinks that display Scorpio's sweet and emotionally deep side. If you're lucky, you'll catch this sign displaying their emotions in full force, considering the fact that it is a water sign, after all. To get a tamer taste of Scorpio's essence, try On the Rocks' non-alcoholic canned cocktails, like the non-alcoholic tropical daiquiri.
Although that strength, found both in On the Rocks canned cocktails and the depth of Scorpio's soul, can be overpowering and intimidating at times, it can also result in transformation, especially in the realm of relationships, where Scorpio often thrives. You might just find yourself growing closer to your friends after you drink one of these canned cocktails, a result you might also get when you invite a Scorpio to a party.
Sagittarius: Sun Cruiser
If there's one sign in the zodiac that's known for having a lot of fun, it has to be Sagittarius. This sign is seemingly always ready for a new adventure and it's flexible enough to thrive pretty much anywhere it lands. And what's a canned cocktail brand that shows a similar penchant for fun and adventure, displaying a similar level of adaptability to any situation? Sun Cruiser canned cocktails, of course. The brand offers a variety of flavors of both iced tea vodka and lemonade vodka, making for a light summer sipper that's, yes, perfect for taking on your next adventure, wherever that may be.
While some of the brands on this list are leaning into luxury, that's not really what's going on with Sun Cruiser. Rather, this is a brand that seems a lot more effortless, with a go-with-the-flow attitude that doesn't take itself too seriously, just like freely flowing Sag. Both Sagittarius and this canned cocktail have a playful, chill energy that makes you want to hang out with them and take another sip, respectively.