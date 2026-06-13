8 Fast Food Fan Creations That Made It To The Official Menu

You may be surprised to know that a lot goes into creating a fast food menu. There are test kitchens, focus groups, rollout schedules, and a whole system making sure every single item is exactly as you like it. But occasionally, the tables turn. A customer figures out a better way to hack a fast food favorite. A video goes viral. And a chain gets so many requests, it has no choice but to take notice.

The items on this list all started outside the official menu and, due to sheer demand, ended up with a spot on it. What's amazing is how different the paths for these items were. Some took formal fan submissions and others required persistence, but nevertheless, they were so popular that the chains decided to cash in on it. Some of these items traveled from Reddit to TikTok to a press release in under a year. Others took decades to earn a spot on the official menu, despite their popularity being through the roof. The common thread, though, isn't any platform or social media; it's the customers who made these custom creations worth publicizing.

A note before we dive in: A couple of these come from fast-casual chains rather than traditional fast food, but the stories were too good to leave out.