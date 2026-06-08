7 Discontinued Fast Food Cheeseburgers Fans Still Miss

There's no bigger disappointment than going to your favorite fast food restaurant thinking that you're going to order your favorite fast food cheeseburger, only to discover that it's no longer on the menu. But this tragedy happens to people all the time. If you're a victim of this cruel fate, know that you're not alone. With so many (good and bad) burgers coming and going on fast food menus, old products get discontinued all the time, and new ones swoop in to take their place. If you've been on the fast food scene for a while, there's a good chance you've seen many a cheeseburger come and go. We're now taking a walk down memory lane to take a closer look at some of the fast food cheeseburgers fans miss the most.

Some of these burgers are pretty standard, with a basic combo of ingredients and a melted slice (or, in the best cases, slices) of good old American cheese. Others are more experimental, less expected from a fast food chain and the kind of thing that really sounds like it would better belong at a fancy craft burger joint. What all of these cheeseburgers share is that they've been discontinued, ripped off of the menus they once graced. But fans still remember them fondly and fantasize that one day, they'll get to taste these cheeseburgers again.