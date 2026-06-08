7 Discontinued Fast Food Cheeseburgers Fans Still Miss
There's no bigger disappointment than going to your favorite fast food restaurant thinking that you're going to order your favorite fast food cheeseburger, only to discover that it's no longer on the menu. But this tragedy happens to people all the time. If you're a victim of this cruel fate, know that you're not alone. With so many (good and bad) burgers coming and going on fast food menus, old products get discontinued all the time, and new ones swoop in to take their place. If you've been on the fast food scene for a while, there's a good chance you've seen many a cheeseburger come and go. We're now taking a walk down memory lane to take a closer look at some of the fast food cheeseburgers fans miss the most.
Some of these burgers are pretty standard, with a basic combo of ingredients and a melted slice (or, in the best cases, slices) of good old American cheese. Others are more experimental, less expected from a fast food chain and the kind of thing that really sounds like it would better belong at a fancy craft burger joint. What all of these cheeseburgers share is that they've been discontinued, ripped off of the menus they once graced. But fans still remember them fondly and fantasize that one day, they'll get to taste these cheeseburgers again.
McDonald's Mushroom and Swiss Burger
Once upon a time, McDonald's decided that it wanted to roll out a line of fancier burgers, despite the fact that McDonald's is probably the last place you'd think of going when you wanted a higher-end meal. It was called the Signature Crafted Recipes line, and the restaurant's mushroom and Swiss burger was just one of the menu items in the lineup.
The burger came slathered with aioli and dressed up with Swiss cheese, mushrooms, and crispy onions for that extra textural touch. It may not sound like something you'd normally order from McDonald's, but it doesn't sound bad for a sandwich that seems so different from a classic Big Mac or Quarter Pounder. Unfortunately, though, the whole line of dishes, including the mushroom and Swiss burger, was removed from the menu in 2019.
Redditors have posted on the platform about how much they miss this burger. One poster said that they missed the entire burger line, while another said that it was better "than it had the right to be." On another thread, even more customers said that they missed the burger, and one even said that it was the best burger that was ever on the McDonald's menu.
Wendy's Gouda Bacon Cheeseburger
When you think of a fast food burger, you're probably not imagining especially fancy cheese. But Wendy's was trying to offer a higher-end burger option in 2015 and ended up coming out with its Gouda Bacon Cheeseburger. Many consider American or cheddar as the go-to cheeses for a cheeseburger, yet this product switched things up with a slightly funkier, more complex cheese, along with plenty of crispy bacon, Gruyère sauce, and garlic aioli. Apparently, it was a burger that did pretty well for Wendy's too. Despite that, it was still axed from the menu because it was only introduced as a limited time menu, much to the chagrin of gouda-loving Wendy's customers everywhere.
A Redditor once asked into the void if the burger was ever going to come back, saying that it was the chain's best limited time option. And after it was pulled from the menu, customers took to Wendy's Facebook page to ask the brand to bring the burger back. Some even asked why the chain got rid of the sandwich in the first place. Perhaps one day they'll hear the cries of the gouda fans, but for now, this fast food cheeseburger lives only in our memories.
Burger King Stackers
While a lot of the fast food cheeseburgers on this list feature some uncommon ingredients that make them stand out from the pack, that's not the case when it comes to Burger King's Stackers. The idea behind this series of sandwiches, which came in single, double, and triple varieties, was a simple one: just beef, bacon, and cheese. You could "stack" those ingredients to create a simple but indulgent burger without any fussiness. They made their debut in 2006, perhaps contributing to the bacon craze of the late 2000s. But by 2011, they were gone from the menu.
A Redditor took to the Burger King subreddit to ask others whether Stackers were still a thing on the BK menu, saying that they didn't eat fast food often but had a craving for these burgers every once in a while. Others said that it was gone, but if it came back, they'd be eating one daily. One Redditor said it was the "biggest casualty," mentioning that not only did the sandwich taste good, but it was also a great deal. While there are plenty of other fast food bacon cheeseburgers out there, for some Burger King fans, they just can't compare to the deliciousness of a classic Stacker.
McDonald's Jalapeño McDouble
McDonald's might not be the best place to go when you're craving spicy fast food (despite the fact that its spicy chicken McNuggets are pretty solid), but that doesn't mean that the chain's menu has always been devoid of spicy menu items. One of the best was McDonald's Jalapeño McDouble, which has now sadly been discontinued.
The burger originally made its debut back in 2014, and it boasted pickled jalapenos, jalapeno crisps, and a creamy butter milk ranch sauce. Of course, you can't forget the cheese — this burger was adorned with a slice of white cheddar. It's not totally clear how long it was on the McDonald's menu, but it was brought back again in 2024. These days, though, it's back off the menu, and there's no indication whether it will once again make a reappearance.
But one thing's for sure: Customers miss this iconic, just-spicy-enough cheeseburger. In the McDonald's subreddit, one fan of the sandwich said that McDonald's should put it back on the menu, saying it was their favorite burger at the chain. Another agreed, saying they bought it all the time back in 2014. And even members of the r/spicy subreddit have paid their respects to this now-defunct sandwich.
McDonald's Cheddar Melt
You have to go pretty far back in McDonald's memory to find the chain's cheddar melt. This sandwich came out periodically in the '80s and 1990s, only for it to be revived a few times before falling off the menu completely in 2004. This burger was somewhat like a Philly cheesesteak. It started with a beef patty, topped with a creamy cheddar cheese sauce and adorned with grilled onions for extra flavor. It all sat in between two halves of a rye bun.
Even though it's been a pretty long time since this menu item has made an appearance on McDonald's menu, it's a fast food cheeseburger that customers still seem to remember. A Redditor recently said that they wish the chain would bring it back, while another claimed that it was their favorite McDonald's sandwich of all time. One commenter even said they'd do anything for McD's to give the sandwich another run. It's a real source of nostalgia for longtime McDonald's eaters, and there are plenty out there who reportedly still long for its return.
Burger King Sourdough King
If you're a purist, then you probably believe that burgers always belong on buns. After all, apart from the patty, isn't that what sets a burger apart from a sandwich? But Burger King apparently doesn't subscribe to this belief, and the proof is in the chain's Sourdough King, which made its debut on the Burger King menu in 2018. It came with a beef patty, of course, along with American cheese, bacon, onions, and a rich, creamy sauce. But the standout feature of this burger, of course, was the sourdough bread in place of the bun.
It's not clear when it was removed from the menu the first time, but in 2021, the chain brought it back in response to the growing sourdough trend that bloomed from the pandemic-era baking craze. However, it was only released as a limited time item, which is a huge bummer for all the sourdough burger lovers out there.
But there are still customers out there who miss the burger and wish it would come back. When it was announced that it was leaving the menu, some online commenters expressed their dismay. Once it was already gone, another Redditor questioned why the chain would discontinue a sandwich that was so good.
Wendy's Bourbon Bacon Burger
If you like hefty, intense burgers, then Wendy's Bourbon Bacon Burger was probably right up your alley. It had the same square patty you expect on every Wendy's burger, along with a layer of melted cheese and a stack of bacon strips. Crispy onions added both a savory flavor and just the right amount of texture, and finishing it all off with a bourbon sauce made for an even more unique and decadent burger. But, alas, this cheeseburger was only on the menu for a limited time, so it was no surprise when it was finally pulled in May of 2023.
Early advertisements date the cheeseburger's release back to the 1980s. Today, it seems like fans are serious about this burger and still hope it comes back someday. One fan took to change.org to start a petition to bring the burger back. At the time of writing, it had over 620 signatures. That petition made its way to a Reddit thread, where the poster said it was the whole reason they even went to Wendy's. Other people on the forum have discussed the burger's discontinuation and insisted that Wendy's put the cheeseburger back on the menu once again. One user even said that, despite the fact that it was quite a messy burger, they were obsessed with it.