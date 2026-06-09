Avoid Ordering These Meat Cuts At BBQ Restaurants If You Want Top Quality

Brisket is one of the most expensive cuts that barbecue restaurants purchase, so if you see cheap menu prices for this, avoid it. The same goes for most beef products. Beef in the U.S. is graded by the USDA on a scale that ranges from Select to Prime. The types of beef you're most likely to find in restaurants are Choice (the middle tier) and Prime (the most highly ranked). Choice beef, which is cheaper, has less marbling, so it doesn't have as much flavor and tends to have a tougher texture. If it's Select (the lowest and cheapest grade) it's likely to be a lot leaner and less juicy than the more expensive Prime option, which is sourced from young, well-fed cattle.

The good news is that some barbecue restaurants run deals on high-quality cuts, so keep an eye out if you're on a budget. Here are the best barbecue restaurants in every state, if you want to keep track of which spots offer the best bang for your buck. Barbecue chain restaurants tend to have more budget-friendly prices, too.

It's also important to keep in mind that certain types of meats are more inexpensive than others. For example, pork shoulder costs a lot less than beef, so the pulled pork will still taste delicious, despite it being the more affordable option on the menu. Poultry is also cheaper, so you can probably trust any grilled chicken breast or drumstick dishes you see. If you want best quality beef, however, splurge if you can.