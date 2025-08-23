We Asked A BBQ Pitmaster How To Actually Grill The Perfect Chicken Breast

Chicken breast is the bane of grillers everywhere. It's notoriously one of the hardest-to-grill cuts of meat. It's very lean and often uneven in thickness. Without the bone and skin, it can dry out well before it's fully cooked. You need to be prepared to grill a chicken breast if you want it to be moist, flavorful, and cooked properly. Easier said than done? Maybe. But we checked in with Chef Robbie Shoults, who offered us some tips for grilling the perfect chicken breast.

Shoults, owner of Bear Creek Smokehouse and Marshall Mercantile, told us the key to perfect chicken is prep. "Never skip marinating your chicken; the longer it soaks, the juicier and more tender the chicken will be — it will be dripping with flavor," he explained. Of course, even after marinating, there's more to grilling chicken to perfection.

"Try to avoid grilling the chicken too high or too low. A good tip is to set your grill to medium-high. The high side will give the chicken the grill marks; lower the temp to low heat to let the chicken cook," Shoults says. Well-marinated chicken that is put on a hot grill just long enough to get those good grill marks before lowering the temperature for thorough cooking sounds simple enough. But what happens if things don't go as planned and your final temperature is not what you want it to be?