5 Ways You Should Be Seasoning Chicken Breast But Aren't

Poultry protein is lean, nutritious, and easy to find. What's more, there are so many different ways to prepare chicken that you can make everything from basic breakfasts to simple lunches and weeknight meals without ever running out of ideas. Whether you're using a two-step cooking method for chicken breasts or roasting a whole chicken in the oven, the one thing you should always be mindful of is your choice of seasonings. With chicken breasts in particular, there is often the risk of bland or dried-out meat. Choosing the right spices and marinades is key to cooking your chicken breasts to perfection. Take a cue from cuisines around the world and elevate your next chicken breast dish with flavors like peri-peri sauce, sumac, sansho pepper, tamarind, and shashlik marinade.

Basic poultry seasoning is typically a mixture of savory spices, including rosemary, sage, thyme, marjoram, and black pepper. While these are all fine and good for a typical chicken dish, it definitely benefits your palate and culinary skills to think outside of the box with different flavors. Trying sauces, spices, and seasonings from around the world will breathe new life into old favorite dishes and even give you ideas for new recipes and techniques to try out.