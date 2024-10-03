The Secret To The Juiciest Chicken Breast Ever Is Already In Your Kitchen

It's easy — laughably easy — to bungle any recipe involving chicken breast. Cook it too much, and you're stuck with a dry, rubbery thing that resembles a flat tire more than a piece of poultry; cook it too little, and you'll end up with medium-rare chicken, and nobody wants that. Chicken breast can be unforgiving, but there are ways to make it shine.

Just take some advice from The Woks of Life, a family-run cooking blog that focuses on Chinese cooking techniques and recipes. Their secret? Adding water to the marinade before throwing chicken breast on the grill.

Author Kaitlin Leung notes that adding water to a marinade — a technique she learned from her own mother — yields a succulent, juicy outcome when applied to small cuts of chicken breast. And this ingenious approach makes sense. After all, we often brine chicken in salty water before throwing it onto a skillet. In the same vein, a marinade with water can penetrate the meat, just as a good brine does.