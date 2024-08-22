9 Dishes To Never Order At A BBQ Restaurant, According To A Texas Pitmaster

No trip to the American South is complete without a stop (or few) at a barbecue joint. These restaurants are renowned for succulent cuts of meat perfectly smothered with barbecue sauce and served with tantalizing sides. We wouldn't be surprised if your mouth is already watering just thinking about it.

But, alongside all of that succulent brisket, made-with-love mac and cheese, and soft cornbread are items that aren't worth ordering. Plus, your barbecue platter is only so large, especially when you have to choose a few options from a long list of sides. To save yourself the time and headache of the "Actually, can I do ..." game when you're at the counter, we consulted barbecue expert Sloan Rinaldi, pitmaster and owner of Texas Q, to get recommendations from what you should or shouldn't order the next time you visit a barbecue restaurant. Of course, Rinaldi notes that many of these suggestions are both subjective and regional, so always take your personal preferences into account before you place your order to set yourself up for a fulfilling barbecue experience.