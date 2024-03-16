The Origins Of Texas Funeral Cake

The Lone Star State is known for bourbon and barbecue, but if you've been sleeping on Texas's cakes, allow us to open your eyes and stoke your sweet tooth. Texas funeral cake (aka Texas sheet cake or buttermilk brownies) is a chocolate sheet cake topped with a layer of fudgy chocolate frosting and coarsely chopped pecans for texture, adjacent to a German chocolate cake sans coconut. It comes together quickly to feed a crowd, and leftovers hold up well, which might be part of why this hearty cake is so commonly found at funerals. The tradition can be traced back to the seed-loaded funeral cakes of northern Europe, which had more in common with cookies and were more about utilitarian nourishment than soul comfort. Today in Texas, showing up with a massive chewy chocolate sheet cake remains proper form for attending a funeral.

The cake's ties to Texas might be due to the pecans, which are indigenous to south-central North America. Still, the cake's actual origins remain a little murky. Alternate theories include that the cake is physically "big like Texas" and that it was invented by Lady Bird Johnson. Whatever the case, recipes for Texas sheet cake or comparable thin, chocolatey, nutty cakes started cropping up in cookbooks around 1930 and continued appearing through the '50s and '60s. By the 1970s, the Texas funeral cake that fans know and love today had officially taken shape.