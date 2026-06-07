9 Little-Known Facts About Anthony Bourdain

Anthony Bourdain penned four New York Times bestsellers during his lifetime, and while his most popular books were centered around food and travel, these weren't the only genres he explored. Before the chef became a household name, he also dabbled in crime writing, publishing two fictional novels titled "Bone in the Throat" (1995) and "Gone Bamboo" (1997).

Bourdain's first crime novel is described in its blurb as "a wildly funny, irreverent tale of murder, mayhem, and the mob," and unsurprisingly, the story still has a strong link to food. Main character Tommy is a rising chef working in a New York restaurant, much like Bourdain himself at the time. Two decades after its release, "Bone in the Throat" was adapted into a film starring Ed Westwick and Vanessa Kirby, with Bourdain taking the role of executive producer. Meanwhile, "Gone Bamboo" tells the story of two professional assassins living on a picturesque Caribbean island. Bourdain's aim, as set out in the book's introduction, was to "write a sociopath beach book," and it seems he achieved exactly that. The novel fully embraces its darkly comic premise, with reviewers noting its dry wit and escapist vibes.

This wasn't the last of Bourdain's fictional work, either. In 2002, following the runaway success of his "Kitchen Confidential" memoir, the chef released a third and final crime novel ("The Bobby Gold Stories"), which further showcases his knack for gritty, character-driven storytelling.