The Unexpected Reason Anthony Bourdain Would Fire His Employees In The Kitchen

While he was likely being facetious about any actual firing, Bourdain is quick to admit that, since publicly sharing his "rule," he had met Billy Joel and "We're friendly. We've had dinner and drinks a few times, and he knows [about the rule]." He goes on to share a story in which the singer reportedly "kept naming songs" to verify Bourdain's animus ("'You don't like 'Uptown Girl?” No, I hate that song").

In a Reddit thread postulating about Bourdain's outspoken disinclination toward Joel's music, one fan points out, "[M]any New Yorkers despise Joel because of his overexposure and plainly obvious efforts to be a mascot for the city. Which, if you know anything about New Yorkers, that kind of ingratiating behavior will land you on the s**t list." Others agree, noting that Billy Joel was "played non stop in the 70's and 80's."

Meanwhile, Bourdain wrote a piece titled "Eat to the Beat" for Spin magazine in 2007, detailing his firsthand experience of Punk Volume One exploding across New York City's East Village in the 1970s. His tastes lied elsewhere. Friends even teased Bourdain for his smooth-rock aversion. "Questlove made a playlist for Anthony Bourdain, because Bourdain would come on the show all the time and he would say, 'Dude, don't play any of this yacht rock crap when I come out,'" Jimmy Fallon shared in 2018 (via Parade). "And then Questlove would just play, like, Billy Joel."