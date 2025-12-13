The Unusual Job Anthony Bourdain Had Before Becoming ... Anthony Bourdain

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Anthony Bourdain has always had a way with words, but his writing didn't always surround cooking. Before he was giving his unfiltered opinions on all things food and the restaurant industry, Anthony Bourdain was penning mysteries. In 1995, five years before his iconic debut of "Kitchen Confidential," Bourdain published his very first crime-fiction novel. Titled "Bone in the Throat," the suspenseful novel takes readers into the mafia world via stereotypical kitchen mayhem. The restaurants that NYC recognized during the time were fancy, elite, and special. It was nothing like the gritty, raw scene that Bourdain depicted on the page. The plot may be fabricated, but Bourdain's suspenseful fiction often feels like a satirical piece of work, looking at the chaotic instability of the restaurant industry.

They say write about what you know, and Bourdain did just that. While he embellished his stories with haunting betrayal and assassins, the setting remained in the restaurant, where Bourdain spent countless nights as executive chef. Despite his standout voice and writing skills, being published by Villard Books wasn't enough to kick off Bourdain's creative writing career in the mid-'90s. Many didn't even know his name until his famous New Yorker essay, "Don't Eat Before Reading This," was published in 1999. The lack of fame didn't slow Bourdain down. In 1997, he released his second, slightly less intense crime thriller, "Gone Bamboo," about a Caribbean vacation amongst couples gone awry when hit men come into play. It's sleazy in all the right ways and follows a classic, suspenseful format that feels very of the time.