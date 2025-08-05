The Unique Seafood Dish Anthony Bourdain Refused To Ever Try Again

What is the single worst thing you have ever eaten? The one dish, out of everything you've tasted, that you would never eat again under any circumstances? Anthony Bourdain discovered that dish on camera, and viewers got to watch it happen in an episode of his show, "No Reservations." On a trip to Iceland, one of the countries that eat the most fish, Bourdain was encouraged by the locals to try a dish known as hákarl. It's one of those foods people call a delicacy, though the term seems euphemistic, since hákarl is fermented shark that smells strongly of ammonia.

Hákarl is prepared using Greenland shark meat, which must be fermented because the shark's flesh is poisonous otherwise. Since these sharks live in such cold waters, their tissue contains high levels of urea and trimethylamine oxide. These chemicals function like antifreeze, helping the sharks survive in freezing depths, but they are also incredibly toxic to humans. And urea — a key component of urine — has a pungent ammonia smell that saturates the shark's flesh.

As Bourdain prepared to eat the shark, he noted that someone had advised him not to touch it with his bare fingers. It was recommended he used gloves to handle the food, yet he was supposed to eat it. After trying a small cube of shark on the end of a toothpick, he described it as "unspeakably nasty."