12 Ways For Beginners To Identify High-Quality Whiskey

If you're exploring whiskey, it can be a little intimidating at first. There are seemingly countless bottles on store shelves, and it's difficult to know what to choose. When it comes to tasting, without experience, it can be hard to tell the good from the bad. How are experts able to do this while making confident judgments? In terms of my own expertise, the answer comes from many years of acquired knowledge, speaking with industry experts, and tasting all kinds of whiskey. I have around two decades of tasting experience and have sampled a huge number of bottles in that time. Along with studying and writing about whiskey, it gives me a clear insight into what makes a good bottle.

Thankfully, you don't need decades of experience, as there are a few shortcuts that allow you to quickly identify high-quality whiskey. As you'll see, these tips aren't perfect, as they come with plenty of nuance. Instead of treating them as gospel, it's best to see them as a crash course before you develop your own expertise and experience. Very few whiskey rules are absolute, but knowing some basic signs can point you in the right direction.

Here, I'll begin with factors that you can use to evaluate bottles before making a purchase, and then switch to tips to help you better understand the tasting experience. By the end, you'll have a great base of knowledge you can use to find those high-quality bottles.