5 Best Fast Food Chains You'll Only Find On The East Coast
Every corner of the country has its own specialties that you can't get anywhere else. There are some restaurant chains you'll only find in the South, for example, and foods that are specific to California. Similarly, there are also East Coast fast food chains you can't find elsewhere in the country. If you live on the East Coast, there's a good chance that you've been to some of these semi-local chains before or at least seen them when you've driven past. And if you're a West Coaster, you may wish that these fast food options were available to you without having to take a flight across the country.
No matter where in the country you're located, though, you might want to add these fast food chains to your must-try list. Offering everything from burgers to donuts to biscuits and more, these chains deliver a kind of quaintness that you won't get from a big, multinational chain. Maybe you'll find your next favorite fast food meal there, or perhaps you'll better appreciate the smaller fast food gems that the East Coast has to offer.
The Varsity
If you've spent any time in Atlanta at all, then you've probably been to The Varsity (or at least seen the sign from the highway as you were driving on I-75 through the city). It's a veritable Atlanta institution, opening its doors for the first time in 1928. This is about as classic a fast food restaurant as you can get, with burgers, fries, hot dogs, shakes, and don't forget crispy chicken nuggets. The Varsity's food is known for being super greasy, but that's not necessarily a bad thing at a fast food joint (at least, not in our book). There are also a surprising number of specialized words and phrases you should know when you're ordering there to make sure you get what you truly want, but don't worry — if you find yourself struggling, an employee shouldn't have a problem helping you out.
But unfortunately, you're not going to find The Varsity everywhere. In fact, it only has eight locations total, all of them in Georgia. Several are located in the metro Atlanta area, with a few further out for The Varsity lovers in the suburbs. As an ATL classic, this is a fast food eatery you absolutely can't miss the next time you visit the city.
Heav'nly Donuts
When you think of a fast food restaurant that specializes in donuts, what first comes to mind? If you're like a lot of us, then Dunkin' is the main contender. But if you're looking a little more locally at East Coast-specific options, then you might land on Heav'nly Donuts. Like Dunkin', Heav'nly Donuts calls the East Coast home, with locations scattered throughout Massachusetts and New Hampshire for a total of 16 stores total. If you're planning on going to a Heav'nly in Mass, though, make sure to skip Boston — all of the restaurant's Massachusetts locations are spread throughout the north of the state.
The chain has a following — many say that it specifically offers excellent donuts, and some praise its coffee as well. Of course, you can focus on the sweet breakfast pastries while you're there, but there are plenty of other dishes to check out on the menu. From sandwiches to bagels, this place has you covered when it comes to breakfast food. Just keep in mind that the hours this fast food restaurant is open can be quite inconsistent between locations. Be sure to check your local joint's opening and closing times to ensure that you don't show up too early or too late to get your donut fix.
Tasty Burger
You probably haven't heard of Tasty Burger unless you live in, have lived in, or visit Boston on the regular. That's because this tiny East Coast chain only has four locations, all of which are in Boston and nearby Cambridge (which is directly connected to Boston via the MBTA). As the name suggests, it's first and foremost a burger joint that offers a variety of different burger styles but also allows for customization. However, you can also find other fast food fare there, like chicken sandwiches, hot dogs, and shakes, so there's something for just about everyone.
We actually listed Tasty Burger as one of our favorite places to get a burger in Boston, and for good reason. These burgers are rich and juicy, and they taste like a step up from the ones you'll find at a standard fast food joint. In the Boston area, customers think this place cooks up a beloved burger, with some comparing it to the burgers you'd find at In-N-Out (which is, sadly, definitely not in Boston). Just be warned: This is not the place to go if you're looking for a really hefty patty. Rather, it's ideal for those slightly crispy, almost-smash burger patties that offer a more interesting textural experience than many other burger chains.
Biscuitville
Let's go back down South to check out the biscuit game on the East Coast. A lot of people know about the larger biscuit chain Bojangles, but that's not the only fast food biscuit chain restaurant in the game. There's also Biscuitville, which is primarily located in the Carolinas and Virginia. It offers a real, bona fide Southern biscuit experience with a menu that features biscuit sandwiches (of course), sweet pastries, and breakfast platters that will get your day off to a great start. Grits, sausage gravy, and loaded country fries are just a few of the side dishes that will have you living your Southern breakfast dream come true.
Biscuitville is a beloved brand that people often compare to Bojangles. However, many agree that Biscuitville is better, especially when it comes to biscuits themselves. It's not every day that you encounter a solid breakfast fast food spot that offers more than a sad Egg McMuffin rip-off, so Biscuitville has earned our respect.
Duchess
Did you know that Connecticut has its very own fast food chain? It's called Duchess, and you won't find it anywhere else in the country. It boasts 11 locations across the state, ranging from Bridgeport to several smaller towns. This place is known for its 1950s-style diner food, although it's served in a more fast food style. You can find breakfast bagels and platters, deli sandwiches and wraps, hot dogs, and more. We love that there's such a wide variety here — it makes it easy for families or groups of friends to all find something each person wants to eat, which isn't always easy at fast food joints.
According to one Redditor, Duchess serves "top tier fast diner food," with others saying that it has novel menu options and is all-around a solid place to grab a meal. In fact, another Reddit poster even says it's the "most underrated fast food in America," and since its locations are so limited, that might actually be true. If you happen to find yourself in Connecticut for whatever reason, it might be worth it to go out of your way to better understand what the Duchess hype is about.
Methodology
These chains were selected first and foremost based on their location. They had to focus on fast food restaurants and have locations only on the East Coast (as opposed to those centered on the East Coast but with locations creeping westward). We chose locations that also seem popular amongst locals based on online reviews and/or that we've tried multiple times and enjoyed ourselves. They are arranged in no particular order.