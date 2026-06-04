5 Best Fast Food Chains You'll Only Find On The East Coast

Every corner of the country has its own specialties that you can't get anywhere else. There are some restaurant chains you'll only find in the South, for example, and foods that are specific to California. Similarly, there are also East Coast fast food chains you can't find elsewhere in the country. If you live on the East Coast, there's a good chance that you've been to some of these semi-local chains before or at least seen them when you've driven past. And if you're a West Coaster, you may wish that these fast food options were available to you without having to take a flight across the country.

No matter where in the country you're located, though, you might want to add these fast food chains to your must-try list. Offering everything from burgers to donuts to biscuits and more, these chains deliver a kind of quaintness that you won't get from a big, multinational chain. Maybe you'll find your next favorite fast food meal there, or perhaps you'll better appreciate the smaller fast food gems that the East Coast has to offer.