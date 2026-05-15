As A Boston Local, These Are My Very Favorite Burger Spots In The City
As a true burger lover, I'm always on the hunt for an amazing burger joint. Boston has its fair share of seafood restaurants, steakhouses, and wine bars to check out when you're seeking a higher-end dining experience. But sometimes, when you're craving something simpler, a burger comes in clutch, and Boston absolutely delivers on that front.
While you can always head to a national burger chain — you'll find them all over the city — Boston promises some better, more local burger spots for those who are willing to skip the drive-thru. From a college bar with excellent burger deals to a wine hangout that just happens to know how to make a top-notch patty, there's no shortage of unique burger destinations to try when you're in town.
As someone who's lived in Boston for almost six years and who can barely go a week without indulging in a juicy burger, I've assembled this list of my all-time favorite burger joints in the city. These places all have juicy burgers with crispy exteriors, good patty-to-bun ratios, and a focus on classic toppings instead of novel combos that don't actually taste that good. Not only do these spots serve up incredible beefy sandwiches loaded with all of the perfect burger toppings, they're also some of the places where I've made my favorite memories in Boston. After all, there's nothing like some great burgers to bring friends (and even strangers) together.
The Avenue Bar
First up is my favorite local neighborhood spot, which is located just across the street from my very first apartment in Boston. Sited just past Boston University's campus on Commonwealth Avenue in Boston, you'll find The Avenue Bar, which I consider as one of the best bars in Boston.
During the school year, it's often packed with college kids, but I especially like going to The Avenue Bar in the summer, when it's a bit quieter, and the expansive patio is open. It also has one of the best burger deals in Boston. The Avenue Burger, which you can snag for just under $7, isn't the biggest burger you'll ever eat, but it must just be one of the most delicious. It has a super-thin patty (my preference), and it's salty enough that you'll want to take a swig of beer after a bite or two.
It's served on a buttered, griddled bun, with a special (secret) sauce. Add the cheese of your choosing for some extra creaminess. I usually get pepper jack when I want a bit of extra spiciness, but the plain American cheese is a great option if you want to keep it classic. Fries come separately, but you should also consider ordering the chips and guac — it's also out of this world. Honestly, I think this is just a fun place to hang out and grab an affordable beer, and it doesn't hurt that the burgers are some of the best in town.
Tasty Burger
When I'm specifically craving a burger, Tasty Burger is generally my go-to. I grab takeout from there on the regular, but if I'm out and about, sometimes I like to pop in to a location and enjoy my burger in the light, airy dining space.
This is a local chain that boasts four different locations across the city. If you're in town for a game, you're in luck — there's a Tasty Burger in Fenway. You can also find it in Boston's Back Bay, as well as Cambridge's Harvard and Central Squares. Personally, I like going to the Central Square location best, since it also features a bar and a pool table that allows you to make your burger run into a fun little night on the town.
But enough about the locations — the burgers themselves are what you're actually there for. I always order The Big Tasty Cheeseburger, which comes with cheese, lettuce, tomato, and onion, and I truly believe that onions are critical for an excellent burger. It's also finished off with tasty sauce, ketchup, and mayonnaise. Like The Avenue Bar's burgers, these patties are quite thin, with those crispy, lacy edges that add an extra textural element to the sandwich. At its core, it's a simple burger, but it's done exceptionally well. I've been to Tasty Burger countless times since I've moved to the city, and I've never once been disappointed by a meal there.
Crazy Good Kitchen
Most of the time, I prefer a thinner burger patty with perfectly crisp edges. But there are times when I'm really hungry, and I want more meat than usual — and that's when I head to Crazy Good Kitchen.
Another small chain, this spot has a location on Newbury Street, as well as in Salem and Malden, located just outside Boston proper. I've only been to its in-town location, which is tucked into a small storefront on a busy shopping street. Among a slew of pricey restaurants, it's one of the more affordable options on the block, so it's a solid spot to visit if you already did some damage at some of the nearby shops and don't want to further empty your wallet for lunch.
At Crazy Good Kitchen, the burgers are quite substantial. They come packed with meat, so it's the kind of place you should go when you're feeling famished. The 'Merica Style burger is probably where you should start if you want to get a feel for what this place has to offer. It comes with a double beef patty, two slices of cheese, griddled onions, ketchup, and house-made pickles. If you want even more decadence, go for the Hot Mess and Cheese, which also comes with shaved steak, or the Double Trouble, topped with crispy bacon. The first time I ate here, I was so full afterward that I took a glorious three-hour nap, so think twice before visiting pre-gym.
Gray's Hall
As a wine writer, I love taking a solo trip to a wine bar to sip and snack, and Gray's Hall is one of my favorites. You might not assume that Gray's Hall is one of the best places to go in the city for a burger. After all, it's known first and foremost as being a wine bar, although it's absent the stuffiness you'll sometimes encounter at Boston wine bars. Located in South Boston, its menu mainly consists of vaguely Italian-inspired and New American classics, like fried Brussels sprouts, arancini, and an excellent kale Caesar.
However, among a variety of these lighter options on the menu, you'll also come across a seemingly simple burger. Topped with American cheese and pickles, it's nothing too out of the ordinary, but the chili ferment is what really takes it over the top and makes the burger something special.
Combined with the laid-back, casual-but-still-classy atmosphere of Gray's Hall, this burger is a downright experience. Juicy, salty, and umami, with that classic creaminess from the American cheese, I truly believe it's one of Boston's best burgers, despite the fact that it may not be the most obvious spot on this list. Don't forget to wash it down with a wine from the undeniably fun wine list. A red is an obvious choice here, and Gray's has a lot of fun lighter-bodied, more natural-skewing options, but don't overlook the excellent selection of bubbles — Champagne and burgers are an elite pairing.