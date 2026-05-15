As A Boston Local, These Are My Very Favorite Burger Spots In The City

As a true burger lover, I'm always on the hunt for an amazing burger joint. Boston has its fair share of seafood restaurants, steakhouses, and wine bars to check out when you're seeking a higher-end dining experience. But sometimes, when you're craving something simpler, a burger comes in clutch, and Boston absolutely delivers on that front.

While you can always head to a national burger chain — you'll find them all over the city — Boston promises some better, more local burger spots for those who are willing to skip the drive-thru. From a college bar with excellent burger deals to a wine hangout that just happens to know how to make a top-notch patty, there's no shortage of unique burger destinations to try when you're in town.

As someone who's lived in Boston for almost six years and who can barely go a week without indulging in a juicy burger, I've assembled this list of my all-time favorite burger joints in the city. These places all have juicy burgers with crispy exteriors, good patty-to-bun ratios, and a focus on classic toppings instead of novel combos that don't actually taste that good. Not only do these spots serve up incredible beefy sandwiches loaded with all of the perfect burger toppings, they're also some of the places where I've made my favorite memories in Boston. After all, there's nothing like some great burgers to bring friends (and even strangers) together.