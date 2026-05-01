The 1950s Diner-Style Burger Chain You Won't Find Outside Connecticut

If you're not familiar with the fast-food landscape in Connecticut, you may not know there are different options in the state for quick and easy meals. Since 1956, locals have been feasting on chicken sandwiches, hot dogs, and burgers served up at Duchess. All items are cooked when ordered in true diner style, and many have gained a loyal following across its 11 locations. "New to CT. Had someone from work sing its praises and I was not disappointed. It is my go-to for fast food," wrote a new fan on Reddit.

Duchess restaurants maintain a retro aesthetic, channeling their mid-century conception. With table service as an option, customers place their orders at a counter and find a seat, and self-serve stations let diners fill their own drinks and grab condiments of their choosing. There is also a drive-thru option. Booths, an all-day menu, and retro signage embrace a classic roadside diner atmosphere rather than that of a corporate chain. It is a simple and uncomplicated experience. "Decent fast diner food. Really the only way to explain it," described a customer on Reddit.