The 1950s Diner-Style Burger Chain You Won't Find Outside Connecticut
If you're not familiar with the fast-food landscape in Connecticut, you may not know there are different options in the state for quick and easy meals. Since 1956, locals have been feasting on chicken sandwiches, hot dogs, and burgers served up at Duchess. All items are cooked when ordered in true diner style, and many have gained a loyal following across its 11 locations. "New to CT. Had someone from work sing its praises and I was not disappointed. It is my go-to for fast food," wrote a new fan on Reddit.
Duchess restaurants maintain a retro aesthetic, channeling their mid-century conception. With table service as an option, customers place their orders at a counter and find a seat, and self-serve stations let diners fill their own drinks and grab condiments of their choosing. There is also a drive-thru option. Booths, an all-day menu, and retro signage embrace a classic roadside diner atmosphere rather than that of a corporate chain. It is a simple and uncomplicated experience. "Decent fast diner food. Really the only way to explain it," described a customer on Reddit.
Duchess is a reliable fast food name
Those unfamiliar with Duchess are surprised to discover clam strip baskets. Those in the know encourage newcomers to try breakfast rolls and signature items like the BBQ bacon burger and Big D Burger. Glizzies, aka hot dogs, have a committed group of fans, while other customers sing praises about breakfast and gobble up french fries with morning dishes. David's cookies are sold at the restaurants, with flavors like peanut butter cup inciting cravings among regulars. "The chicken nuggets are actual chicken. Perfect for kids. Have sandwiches on whole wheat wraps which feels a little healthier," wrote a customer on Reddit.
The chain still operates as a family-owned business. The general opinion is that Duchess serves up straightforward fast food that is reliable and hot. However, some have noted that Duchess restaurants can vary. The company has said that second-generation owners run many of the locations but they aren't franchises. "Duchess of Shelton is not only one of the better Duchess of Connecticut, but one of the better fast food establishments in terms of quality and what you get for in the way of price," wrote an enthusiastic customer on TripAdvisor, who reinforced that Duchess is the place for solidly-priced meals.