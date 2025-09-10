Why Is A Hot Dog Called A Glizzy?

Whether it's a grilled dog at a backyard barbecue or a dirty water hot dog eaten on the streets of New York City, these sausages are symbols of Americana. But, in recent years you might have heard this iconic food referred to by a new name: glizzy. This label has taken off on the internet and threatens to become the number one title for hot dogs. Confusingly, the name eschews the traditional slang for hot dogs that reference the sausage's origins with names like frankfurter, or its makeup with names like tube steak, and instead refers to a firearm. Specifically, the word glizzy is apparently derived from the Glock handgun, with the suffix "izzy" tacked on after the first couple letters.

Glizzy has been used in the hip-hop community to refer to the firearm for decades. Rapper Big Pun was likely one of the first to use the word, in his 2000 song, "It's So Hard." But, how the term made the jump from handgun to hot dog is a little more questionable. The general idea is that an extended magazine for a Glock handgun is similar in size to a hot dog, which led street food customers in Washington D.C. to start applying the handgun slang to sausages. It seems like a stretch, however, no one has other explanations for how this strange name came to dominate the world of hot dogs. As is often the case with food and popular culture, there's no clear start to this fast-growing phenomenon.