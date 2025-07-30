Barack Obama Has A Strong Yet Controversial Opinion About This Popular Condiment

From eating bun cha in Hanoi, Vietnam on an episode of Anthony Bourdain's "Parts Unknown" to his hobby of brewing beer inside of the White House, former President Barack Obama has always been a foodie at heart. But, while we do know a lot about the things he likes to eat — like potatoes, eggs, and toast for breakfast and apple pie for dessert — we don't know as much about the things he doesn't. So when he expressed a strong opinion about a certain popular condiment while appearing as a guest on Michelle Obama's "IMO" podcast last week, many were taken by surprise. His fellow Chicagoans, on the other hand, weren't so much.

If you know anything about authentic Chicago-style hot dogs and the condiments that do and don't go on one, you probably know where Obama's condiment take is heading — and, yes, it's got to do with ketchup. "In my opinion, and this is controversial in my family, you should not eat ketchup after the age of 8," he said. "I have nothing against kids having ketchup on their burgers, ketchup for their fries, even — which is hard for me to watch — ketchup on their hot dogs. But, at a certain point, you kind of out grow it," he explained further. However, it is worth noting that Michelle Obama, who was born and raised on the south side of Chicago herself, did not stand behind his opinion, nor do their two daughters.