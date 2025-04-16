The First-Ever President To Brew Beer In The White House

Barack Obama's beer brewing project started in the White House kitchens, with a home brewing kit from a local brew shop and support from his team of chefs — Sam Kass and Tafari Campbell. A few trial drafts later (and some tips from home brewers in the building), and the first White House Honey Brown Ale was born.

The name comes with a secret: The honey used in the White House beers is made on the grounds from a beehive on the South Lawn. It gave the beer a wonderful aroma and finish without making it too sweet. Interestingly, the beehive itself was a first at the White House, and at least 70,000 of the insect made the delicious honey that is used in the beer and for other purposes in the kitchen.

The White House team was quite surprised by how delicious the beer was, as none of them had any experience brewing the drink before. But the Honey Brown Ale was such a success that two more beers were crafted alongside it: honey blonde (which the White House also called a porter), and honey ale. It's not clear whether the beverage is still being brewed by former president Obama or by the current White House administration, but these three will certainly go down in American history as something unique and truly special. And if you'd like to try your hand at making White House ale, here are the recipes for two of them, direct from the White House archives. (We also know what some presidents' favorite desserts were, and they might just surprise you.)