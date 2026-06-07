The Reasons Why So Many Sit-Down Chain Restaurants Wrestle To Stay Afloat In 2026

With each decade, it's not surprising to see chain restaurants rise and fall, but 2026 has been a particularly hard year to be a sit-down chain. Red Lobster and TGI Friday's are only the two biggest restaurant chains that have declared bankruptcy in the last few years, as they were joined by Buca De Beppo, Hooters, Bar Louie, and others. While a few spots like Chili's have bucked the trend, it's clear we are living in an unusually tough time for sit-down chains, in particular. So, what is actually happening? Unfortunately, there is no simple answer.

In some cases, it's that management of certain chains simply made poor (and costly) strategic decisions, but it's also true that the whole industry is still plagued by inflation as well. Just as customers are trying to cut back, costs have driven up. Inflation hits restaurants from every direction, cutting into their bottom line. Of course, it also cuts into revenue as well, as customers balk at the higher menu prices needed to cover those high costs. Thus, sit-down chains are stuck in a catch 22. Lose money on each sale or raise prices and risk losing customers.

Those cost increases have become very real in recent years. The cost of labor and ingredients has soared with inflation, rising over 35% between 2020 and 2025, according to the National Restaurant Association. Those two costs are the majority of any restaurant's expenses. Even for chains, the profit margin at a sit-down restaurant is very small, usually 3% to 5%, so basically even a modest increase in costs has to be covered by rising prices or the establishment risks going out of business.