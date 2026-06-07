Most Fish Don't Taste Better With BBQ Sauce — These 2 Are The Exception

The best types of fish for grilling are leaner, firmer pieces that can withstand a strong cooking environment, like salmon, sea bass, halibut, mahi mahi, and tuna. Most of these can withstand the taste of a strong barbecue sauce, and Christie Vanover likes working with salmon and swordfish in particular. However, regardless of the fish, you do still need to think about the flavors at play.

"When I'm cooking salmon, I like brushing it with a bourbon glaze. Asian BBQ sauces also go well with salmon. The balance of sweetness with ginger or miso complements the fish," said Vanover. There's a timing rule to remember when grilling salmon, too, and when you're at that store, you want to make sure you pick up the only salmon cut worth grilling. "Swordfish is another type of fish that holds up well to a sauce, because it's more firm and meaty," she said. "Instead of traditional BBQ sauce, consider a mustard-based sauce or Alabama white sauce."

A lot of pitmasters like to coat their fish with barbecue sauce toward the end of cooking to infuse the flavor, and you only need to apply it once to avoid it taking over. There are more chef-approved tips for cooking fish on the grill if you want to ensure a perfect result every time.