The Timing Rule To Remember When Grilling Salmon
Salmon is a popular fish to cook at home, partially because it's cheaper and more available than other varieties and is a versatile ingredient. You can pan fry, roast, air fry, and even broil salmon, but the grill is another good option for a nice char on the outside and smoky flavor on the inside. There's an essential timing rule that is the deciding factor between expertly grilled salmon that's moist and flavorful and over-cooked salmon that's dry. To prevent this mishap at home, we turned to Sheila Lucero, the culinary director at Big Red F Restaurant Group and executive chef at Jax Fish House & Oyster Bar and Centro Mexican Kitchen.
"I recommend using a grill with a temperature of at least 400 degrees [Fahrenheit]," Lucero says. "My rule of thumb on cook time is about six to eight minutes for every one inch of thickness on the salmon filet." For the thickness, you don't want a filet that's too thin, or it will easily overcook on the grill, whereas a thick piece will likely burn on the outside while it's still raw on the inside, so choose a cut and grill time accordingly. When the salmon is ready, grill it for three to four minutes per side, according to Lucero.
How to know when grilled salmon is ready to eat
In order for the salmon to grill evenly on both sides, pat the flesh and skin sides dry with a paper towel. Moist fish might stick to the grates or not crisp in the way that you want. Keep the seasoning simple with just salt and black pepper, or use your go-to seasoning blend. Step it up with our Cajun grilled salmon recipe that uses a marinade — but don't forget to pat off any excess marinade before it hits the grill. We've also got a flavorful grilled salmon burrito recipe that uses a rub of spices like cumin and garlic powder. Use tongs or a fish spatula to flip the salmon when it's done on one side to avoid it getting stuck or breaking apart.
You'll know the salmon is ready after it's cooked for three to four minutes per side, according to Sheila Lucero. A thicker piece might take up to five minutes, so touch the fish to check for firmness that still gives slightly. The salmon should also easily flake with a fork when it's fully cooked. For more reassurance, use a thermometer to check for an internal temperature of around 145 degrees Fahrenheit. And to make sure your that salmon is cooked without any other issues, check out our essential grilling tips and tricks like starting with a clean grill.