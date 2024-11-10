The Timing Rule To Remember When Grilling Salmon

Salmon is a popular fish to cook at home, partially because it's cheaper and more available than other varieties and is a versatile ingredient. You can pan fry, roast, air fry, and even broil salmon, but the grill is another good option for a nice char on the outside and smoky flavor on the inside. There's an essential timing rule that is the deciding factor between expertly grilled salmon that's moist and flavorful and over-cooked salmon that's dry. To prevent this mishap at home, we turned to Sheila Lucero, the culinary director at Big Red F Restaurant Group and executive chef at Jax Fish House & Oyster Bar and Centro Mexican Kitchen.

"I recommend using a grill with a temperature of at least 400 degrees [Fahrenheit]," Lucero says. "My rule of thumb on cook time is about six to eight minutes for every one inch of thickness on the salmon filet." For the thickness, you don't want a filet that's too thin, or it will easily overcook on the grill, whereas a thick piece will likely burn on the outside while it's still raw on the inside, so choose a cut and grill time accordingly. When the salmon is ready, grill it for three to four minutes per side, according to Lucero.