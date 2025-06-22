Why This Salmon Cut Is The Only One Worth Grilling
Out of all the foods you can throw on the grill to introduce a nice char and smokiness, salmon should be high on your list. However, not just any salmon. According to Robbie Shoults, celebrity chef and third-generation owner of Bear Creek Smokehouse, center-cut, skin-on salmon filets are the best cut of salmon for grilling. "The skin protects the delicate flesh from sticking and falling apart, and it also gets really crispy over direct heat," the chef and barbecue master, who also owns Marshall Mercantile and High Horse in Marshall, Texas, told Tasting Table.
While many people fear that salmon is not a hearty enough protein to withstand grilling, they probably haven't been grilling it with the skin. You should always grill salmon with the skin on since it helps keep the piece of fish intact as it cooks and gets flipped over the grill grates. Not to mention, it's a treasure trove of flavor and texture. This applies to any salmon variety you choose, from king to Atlantic to sockeye. When brushed lightly with olive oil to blacken and crisp on the grill, the skin will release easily and add extra fattiness and moisture to the fish. Choosing a cut apart from the fish's thinner, narrower tail helps, too. "The center-cut fillets have a more consistent thickness, which allows them to cook more evenly without one end drying out," Shoults says.
How to grill your salmon like a pro
With the right methods, tools, and skin-on, center-cut salmon, soon you'll be grilling like a pro. To further prevent the skin from sticking, Shoults recommends starting by cooking your salmon skin side down on clean, greased grates of a preheated grill. Use a neutral vegetable oil for greasing the grilling surface. "If you can flip it over once without the skin sticking, I recommend this for the finish," he says. Cook the salmon skin side down for about five or six minutes. Then, using a wide spatula, gently flip the fish and grill it for a couple more minutes to sear the flesh side — though the grilling time will depend on the thickness of your salmon.
It's best to grill salmon over medium or medium-high heat for a nice exterior color and crispiness, without overcooking the fish. For the most tender, juicy results, you can try closing your grill's lid as it cooks on each side, or play around with temperatures and grilling conditions that work best for your grill. And of course, you can experiment with different seasonings for your salmon, too. While marinated salmon is great, it can make the skin soft and unable to crisp on the grill. So, it's best to apply an oil-based rub, with the consistency of a thick paste, to the fish's flesh. Then, pat the skin dry before brushing it with oil and placing it over the fire. The result: Grilled perfection.