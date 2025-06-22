Why This Salmon Cut Is The Only One Worth Grilling

Out of all the foods you can throw on the grill to introduce a nice char and smokiness, salmon should be high on your list. However, not just any salmon. According to Robbie Shoults, celebrity chef and third-generation owner of Bear Creek Smokehouse, center-cut, skin-on salmon filets are the best cut of salmon for grilling. "The skin protects the delicate flesh from sticking and falling apart, and it also gets really crispy over direct heat," the chef and barbecue master, who also owns Marshall Mercantile and High Horse in Marshall, Texas, told Tasting Table.

While many people fear that salmon is not a hearty enough protein to withstand grilling, they probably haven't been grilling it with the skin. You should always grill salmon with the skin on since it helps keep the piece of fish intact as it cooks and gets flipped over the grill grates. Not to mention, it's a treasure trove of flavor and texture. This applies to any salmon variety you choose, from king to Atlantic to sockeye. When brushed lightly with olive oil to blacken and crisp on the grill, the skin will release easily and add extra fattiness and moisture to the fish. Choosing a cut apart from the fish's thinner, narrower tail helps, too. "The center-cut fillets have a more consistent thickness, which allows them to cook more evenly without one end drying out," Shoults says.