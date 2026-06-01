6 Texas Roadhouse Items That Vanished From The Menu

If you're a Texas Roadhouse fan, chances are you have your favorite menu items that you order time and time again when you visit the steakhouse chain restaurant. Or perhaps you're the kind of diner who likes to try something new every time you go. Either way, you may have noticed small changes to the menu over time. Sure, the chain adds new items to its menu so customers don't get bored with the offerings. But to make room for those new items, they also have to cut some as well.

We're taking a closer look at some of the menu items that have vanished from the Texas Roadhouse menu in years past. The COVID-19 pandemic, which affected restaurants ranging from mom-and-pop spots to large multinational, may be responsible for some of these discontinuations. But it's not quite clear why some others are no longer available. Keep reading, and you might just notice some of your old favorites on this list. Who knows? Maybe they'll come back again someday ... just don't hold out too much hope. Until then, check out these Texas Roadhouse hidden gems.