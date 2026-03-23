Texas Roadhouse Used To Serve Mexican Food: Why It Stopped Just 2 Weeks After Opening In The '90s

The first Texas Roadhouse opened in 1993 in Clarksville, Indiana. The idea was to offer made-from-scratch food and excellent service. Kent Taylor, who had experience at several chain restaurants, joined forces with others from Bennigan's and Chi-Chi's to bring the western-themed steakhouse famous for its country music and line-dancing staff to life. It was that Chi-Chi's pedigree that introduced a very minor Mexican influence when the chain first opened. For just two weeks, customers could order Mexican food from the Texas Roadhouse menu. Poor sales and a fumbled execution caused the chain to drop it almost entirely.

The original Texas Roadhouse was noticeably a little different from today's version. Texas and Mexican flavors obviously pair well, and there's a reason Tex-Mex cuisine is such a popular thing. When some of those first Texas Roadhouse managers insisted on including Mexican food, Taylor was willing to give it a try and added it to the menu. In his book "Made from Scratch," Taylor said, "Our kitchen wasn't set up to do Mexican food justice — it's an entirely different skillset — and it really didn't fit the theme of the place."

After those first two weeks, Mexican food was cut from the menu. There don't seem to be any copies of the original menu available online to determine just what the chain had to offer in terms of Mexican fare. However, despite the failure of the food, one item not only survived, but thrived: margaritas.