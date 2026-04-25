LongHorn, Outback, And Texas Roadhouse Compared — One Steakhouse Chain Is Clearly The Biggest

Steakhouses are big business these days, and when it comes to chain operations, Outback Steakhouse, LongHorn Steakhouse, and Texas Roadhouse reign supreme. These three restaurant chains rank in the top 10 in sales for casual dining chains, far ahead of other restaurant concepts. But even the most dedicated fans may not realize which comes out on top.

Only a decade ago, the faux-Aussie Outback was the undisputed champion of American steak, with more than 750 locations nationwide. However, in the 2020s, the chain has fallen on harder times, posting five straight years of traffic declines since 2021. In its place, a challenger has taken over, as Texas Roadhouse is not only the largest steakhouse chain in the U.S., but the top selling casual dining restaurant in America, period. The brand has ridden a strict focus on affordability (all while refusing to cut corners) to the top of the steakhouse chain world.

As of April 2026, Texas Roadhouse boasts nearly 700 locations domestically. Outback Steakhouse, which has shuttered several locations, has fallen to around 660 restaurants, while LongHorn comes in at a close third place with a little more than 620 locations. The number one position has come after Texas Roadhouse had a full decade of amazing growth. Back in 2016, the chain operated less than 500 locations, having just surpassed LongHorn. Since then, it has added almost 200 locations — and, coming off a strong 2025, the chain has plans to add dozens more restaurants in 2026.