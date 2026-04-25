LongHorn, Outback, And Texas Roadhouse Compared — One Steakhouse Chain Is Clearly The Biggest
Steakhouses are big business these days, and when it comes to chain operations, Outback Steakhouse, LongHorn Steakhouse, and Texas Roadhouse reign supreme. These three restaurant chains rank in the top 10 in sales for casual dining chains, far ahead of other restaurant concepts. But even the most dedicated fans may not realize which comes out on top.
Only a decade ago, the faux-Aussie Outback was the undisputed champion of American steak, with more than 750 locations nationwide. However, in the 2020s, the chain has fallen on harder times, posting five straight years of traffic declines since 2021. In its place, a challenger has taken over, as Texas Roadhouse is not only the largest steakhouse chain in the U.S., but the top selling casual dining restaurant in America, period. The brand has ridden a strict focus on affordability (all while refusing to cut corners) to the top of the steakhouse chain world.
As of April 2026, Texas Roadhouse boasts nearly 700 locations domestically. Outback Steakhouse, which has shuttered several locations, has fallen to around 660 restaurants, while LongHorn comes in at a close third place with a little more than 620 locations. The number one position has come after Texas Roadhouse had a full decade of amazing growth. Back in 2016, the chain operated less than 500 locations, having just surpassed LongHorn. Since then, it has added almost 200 locations — and, coming off a strong 2025, the chain has plans to add dozens more restaurants in 2026.
Texas Roadhouse also tops other casual restaurant chains
It's not just footprint where Texas Roadhouse rules — it's even more dominant by sales. In 2024, the most recent year where full-year sales numbers are available for all three chains, Texas Roadhouse accrued nearly $5.5 billion. Here, LongHorn snuck into second place by amassing $3 billion, while Outback wasn't far behind with a reported $2.7 billion in total sales. In 2024, Texas Roadhouse even surpassed Olive Garden as the largest overall casual dining chain by sales, a lead that expanded in 2025.
Texas Roadhouse outperforms its competitors in per-stores sales, which shows the popularity of a restaurant independent from simply boosting sales by adding locations. Comparing the number of restaurants each company had in 2024, Texas Roadhouse was generating an average $8.3 million per store. That is 50% more than LongHorn's $5.1 million per store and double Outback's $4 million. So, the Roadhouse hasn't just become the country's number one steakhouse by forced expansion; it's growing because its individual restaurants are wildly popular.
By contrast, casual dining chains overall (and competitor Outback) have struggled since the COVID-19 pandemic. In fact, Outback's sales are only slightly higher than in 2016, despite a decade of inflation. LongHorn Steakhouse, however, has also managed to be a success story and buck the trend of struggling casual dining chains. It has added more than 100 locations over the last decade and has seen strong sales growth over the past two years. So, while Texas Roadhouse may be the clear number one right now, it can't rest on its laurels anytime soon.