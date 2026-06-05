The Oldest Tequila Brand In The Entire World Is Still Known As One Of The Best
Bottles of Jose Cuervo may look familiar sitting on bar shelves around the world. Even with close industry competition and several popular tequila brands stocked in markets, Jose Cuervo has held on to its top spot in the tequila category for decades, selling up to three times the amount of the second largest producer. Nearly 9 million cases of Jose Cuervo tequila were sold in the United States alone, per 2024 figures.
The brand dates back to 1758. Jose Antonio de Cuervo y Valdes received land in Tequila, Jalisco, Mexico to cultivate blue agave. For decades, the plants were carefully tended. His son, Jose Maria Guadalupe de Cuervo y Montano, was granted a permit in 1795 to make and sell tequila. The royal proclamation made Cuervo the first commercially produced tequila. Jose Cuervo remains a family-owned operation run by descendants of Don Jose Antonio de Cuervo. A range of offerings, from bottles ideal to make margaritas at home to higher-end pours from the Reserva de la Familia and Tradicional lines has helped cement Jose Cuervo as an enduring name in the tequila category.
Building a worldwide brand
La Rojeña Distillery was established in 1812 by the Cuervo family, and the enterprise remains the oldest continuously operating distillery in Latin America. Even through wars and bans, it remains the exclusive production site for Jose Cuervo. Jose Cuervo's Reserva de la Familia line sits at the top of the brand's portfolio. Packaging is designed by artists, a testament to the craftsmanship and care woven into the family's legacy. Each numbered bottle is handmade, dated, and sealed in wax.
The Extra Añejo expression was released in 1995 to mark the 200th anniversary of the Cuervo family's business. "I've been doing tequila for many many years, and at the end of the day, I have yet to find a better all around añejo for the price," wrote a fan about the bottle on Reddit. Tequila drinkers don't need to reach for the pricier end of the shelf to start slinging drinks, however, as the brand's lineup offers options for both seasoned connoisseurs and first-timers to pour.