The Oldest Tequila Brand In The Entire World Is Still Known As One Of The Best

Bottles of Jose Cuervo may look familiar sitting on bar shelves around the world. Even with close industry competition and several popular tequila brands stocked in markets, Jose Cuervo has held on to its top spot in the tequila category for decades, selling up to three times the amount of the second largest producer. Nearly 9 million cases of Jose Cuervo tequila were sold in the United States alone, per 2024 figures.

The brand dates back to 1758. Jose Antonio de Cuervo y Valdes received land in Tequila, Jalisco, Mexico to cultivate blue agave. For decades, the plants were carefully tended. His son, Jose Maria Guadalupe de Cuervo y Montano, was granted a permit in 1795 to make and sell tequila. The royal proclamation made Cuervo the first commercially produced tequila. Jose Cuervo remains a family-owned operation run by descendants of Don Jose Antonio de Cuervo. A range of offerings, from bottles ideal to make margaritas at home to higher-end pours from the Reserva de la Familia and Tradicional lines has helped cement Jose Cuervo as an enduring name in the tequila category.