Reserva De La Familia By Jose Cuervo Debuts Its First Ever Cristalino Tequila

Jose Cuervo has released their newest selection, another offering in a relatively new world of tequila: Reserva de la Familia Añejo Cristalino Organico. This brand new tequila is another addition to the sizable and growing genre of tequila known as cristalino, which is distinct from the more traditional tequila types: reposado, blanco, and añejo.

Initially, some people were skeptical about cristalino, calling it a marketing ploy. But this release solidifies cristalino's staying power and hints at much more to come, although the inclusion of "añejo" in the name of the tequila could indicate that cristalino may eventually find its home as a subcategory of añejos instead of maturing into its own distinct category. Time will tell. The Añejo Cristalino Organico is made from 100% organic agaves cooked in traditional stone ovens, according to a Cuervo press release. After the agave has been fermented and distilled in small-batch copper pot stills, it's aged for over a year in new oak barrels before being transferred to sherry casks to wrap up the aging process.

All of this makes it similar to a classic añejo. What makes this tequila a cristalino is that, after it's done aging, the tequila is filtered through charcoal. The charcoal removes all of the golden color the tequila acquired from the barrels, returning it to a crystal-clear liquid similar to a blanco. The filtration process also helps smooth out the tequila's flavor profile, resulting in soft notes of stone fruit with a fresh finish and a nose of honey and oak.