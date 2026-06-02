Why Waiting To Buy Meat At Aldi Can Be A Good Idea

As it turns out, there are a plethora of smart ways to save even more money at Aldi the next time you hit the budget-friendly grocery store. For the best deals on the chain's meat products, the best thing that you can do is wait. Among the many things that Aldi employees want you to know is that meat is always marked down the day before the expiration date. So, if you plan on using it quickly, check back closer to that printed date.

"Meat is marked down the day before it goes out," a supposed three-year Aldi employee shared on Reddit. "Most stores do them in the morning when date check happens." That said, the time of day seems to vary from location to location, according to customers. There's no need to be concerned about Aldi's long sell-by dates because Aldi uses a safe and highly effective packaging method known as "Modified Atmosphere Packaging" (aka MAP), which creates a different atmosphere within the packaging to extend the meat's shelf life.

Better still, employees are happy to oblige shoppers who ask them to mark down meat products that are within a day or two of expiration. "When I saw stuff that was one or two days from the expiration date, I politely asked an associate if they might be marking it down," one Redditor in the know wrote. "Both times the workers stopped what they were doing and went to grab the 50% off stickers." So, if you get to Aldi before the meat prices have been marked down, you can always ask an obliging employee.