10 Smart Ways To Save Money At Aldi

Aldi's prices are generally pretty low regardless of whether you can take advantage of sales or not, but it's even better if you can find the items that you already buy anyway marked down from their original price. If you do want to take advantage of these kinds of sales, then it's generally a good idea to shop at Aldi first thing in the morning — or as early as you can get there. That's because seafood and meat are all marked down at night before the store closes.

If you visit Aldi early in the morning, you can snag these excellent deals and pay a lot less than you normally would for these high-cost groceries. Just keep in mind that these are usually items nearing their best-by date, so they're not foods that you want to keep in the fridge for an extended period of time before using them. Therefore, you should either use these products ASAP or freeze them (which is one of the best ways to keep bread fresh) so you can utilize them in recipes later.