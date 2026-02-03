10 Things Aldi Employees Know That Shoppers Don't

Aldi is growing fast in the U.S., and it's not hard to see why. It's budget-friendly, but it has some pretty good quality products, too (some say they'll even drive out of their way to get their hands on certain Aldi items). If you're a loyal or newbie Aldi shopper, you might be wondering how things actually work behind the scenes at this popular German retailer. And, if you're anything like us, you're probably also interested in when and how you can snap up the very best deals. The people to ask for all of this information? It's the employees, of course.

We consulted Reddit Ask Me Anythings and general chatter on social media from employees to figure out what Aldi workers know about shopping at the store that customers don't. And unsurprisingly, our quest turned up quite a lot of useful information. Keep reading to find out more about our discoveries, which covered things like what time of day is the best time to go if you're looking for discounts, what Aldi employee benefits are actually like, and how to score Aldi Finds before anyone else.