The Aldi Nut Butter I'll Drive Out Of My Way For (And It's Under $4)
Having lived in a town hours away from the nearest Trader Joe's, I know what it's like to go without the many modern day luxuries that would come with one — things like pre-made frozen kimbap and a regular rotation of seasonally-curated snacks. What I do have within my driving vicinity, however, is an Aldi. While I am well aware of how connected yet different these two grocery chains are, and my access to said Aldi store is by no means a convenient one, I have come to rely on some of its selection of privately labeled, store-brand products — the creamiest and nuttiest of which I've even been known to drive well out of my way for. That is, the Simply Nature creamy almond butter.
At under I'll save you the comparisons and just say this: the Simply Nature creamy almond butter from Aldi doesn't require any stirring. No flipping upside down overnight, none of the never-ending, wrist cramp-inducing churning by hand, not even a glance at my hand-blender (which I have been desperate enough to break out a time or two) — this almond butter comes exactly as it's described, and that's creamy. Without that pool of oil floating on top, the time and effort I save not stirring — or cleaning up the mess after — it's well worth the 15 minute drive I take in the opposite direction of anywhere I need to be in order to get it.
That's not all Aldi's Simply Nature almond butter has going for it. Not only does it require virtually no effort on my end — apart from the drive, of course — but, the ingredient list is just two items long: almonds and palm oil.
For all its uses, Aldi's Simply Nature creamy almond butter is worth the trip
You have to hand it to Aldi — not only is the Simply Nature creamy almond butter creamy and smooth all on its own, it's also made from two simple ingredients. In turn, the flavor is that of pure roasted almonds: earthy, warm, rich, and buttery. Thanks to that, it works in just about anything — and I mean anything. Having committed the time and the gas mileage in order to get my hands on it, I make sure to push this almond butter to its fullest extent of possibilities. Beginning with the most obvious yet nostalgic use of nut butter there is, the PB&J, and going as far as to use it as a substitute for homemade spicy peanut sauce. With those options on each end of the spectrum, the uses for the Simply Nature creamy almond butter are endless.
For an extra boost of protein in the mornings — — one of my favorite ways to use the Simply Nature creamy almond butter is in my morning smoothies. But, it's also great as a topping on toast or oatmeal, swirled into brownies, substituted in your peanut butter cookies, or used to make this three-ingredient date bark. I've also been known to combine it with maple or date syrup, vanilla, and cinnamon before tossing it into my homemade granola. My most guilty pleasure, however, is spooning straight into the jar. With a crack of salt and a drizzle of honey, this Aldi find fills all my cravings. When I've reached the bottom of the pan, I even polish off the remains by using the empty jar for my overnight oats.