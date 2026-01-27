The Aldi Nut Butter I'll Drive Out Of My Way For (And It's Under $4)

Having lived in a town hours away from the nearest Trader Joe's, I know what it's like to go without the many modern day luxuries that would come with one — things like pre-made frozen kimbap and a regular rotation of seasonally-curated snacks. What I do have within my driving vicinity, however, is an Aldi. While I am well aware of how connected yet different these two grocery chains are, and my access to said Aldi store is by no means a convenient one, I have come to rely on some of its selection of privately labeled, store-brand products — the creamiest and nuttiest of which I've even been known to drive well out of my way for. That is, the Simply Nature creamy almond butter.

At under I'll save you the comparisons and just say this: the Simply Nature creamy almond butter from Aldi doesn't require any stirring. No flipping upside down overnight, none of the never-ending, wrist cramp-inducing churning by hand, not even a glance at my hand-blender (which I have been desperate enough to break out a time or two) — this almond butter comes exactly as it's described, and that's creamy. Without that pool of oil floating on top, the time and effort I save not stirring — or cleaning up the mess after — it's well worth the 15 minute drive I take in the opposite direction of anywhere I need to be in order to get it.

That's not all Aldi's Simply Nature almond butter has going for it. Not only does it require virtually no effort on my end — apart from the drive, of course — but, the ingredient list is just two items long: almonds and palm oil.