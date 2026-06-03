Give Any Sliders 10x More Flavor With This Mouthwatering Bun Technique

The humble hamburger has really had a glow-up over the years. Gone are the days of dried-out patties and bland buns — now we've got smash burgers, gourmet burgers, patty melts, and perhaps best of all, sliders. Not only are sliders easier to handle, but they're also perfect for parties, and the smaller portion size allows for a lot of experimentation. And we have the perfect trick to try the next time you're making them: Smear the bun with garlic butter.

We all know how delicious garlic butter can be, but if you've never tried it with sliders, you're missing out. It not only adds a new dimension of flavor, but it can also help the buns during toasting, giving them perfectly crispy edges while protecting the soft insides. The butter also acts as a barrier against moisture, preventing any sogginess, and the aromatic garlic will elevate store-bought hamburger buns.

The technique works with nearly every type of mini-burger from sheet pan sliders to chicken parmesan sliders, and it really couldn't be easier. All you need to do is slather the insides of the sliced buns with a three-ingredient garlic butter and grill them for a few minutes until golden. Or if it's just the indulgence you care about, you simply brush the outsides of the sliders with melted garlic butter after assembly, giving them an indulgent finish and shiny glow.