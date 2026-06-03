Give Any Sliders 10x More Flavor With This Mouthwatering Bun Technique
The humble hamburger has really had a glow-up over the years. Gone are the days of dried-out patties and bland buns — now we've got smash burgers, gourmet burgers, patty melts, and perhaps best of all, sliders. Not only are sliders easier to handle, but they're also perfect for parties, and the smaller portion size allows for a lot of experimentation. And we have the perfect trick to try the next time you're making them: Smear the bun with garlic butter.
We all know how delicious garlic butter can be, but if you've never tried it with sliders, you're missing out. It not only adds a new dimension of flavor, but it can also help the buns during toasting, giving them perfectly crispy edges while protecting the soft insides. The butter also acts as a barrier against moisture, preventing any sogginess, and the aromatic garlic will elevate store-bought hamburger buns.
The technique works with nearly every type of mini-burger from sheet pan sliders to chicken parmesan sliders, and it really couldn't be easier. All you need to do is slather the insides of the sliced buns with a three-ingredient garlic butter and grill them for a few minutes until golden. Or if it's just the indulgence you care about, you simply brush the outsides of the sliders with melted garlic butter after assembly, giving them an indulgent finish and shiny glow.
Add garlic butter to burger meat for even more flavor
There are a number of different garlic butters available from some of the top dairy brands, but homemade is always best. To make your own garlic butter, mix some softened unsalted butter with minced garlic, adding salt to taste. The amount of garlic you use is up to you. A good guide is about four cloves for every six tablespoons of butter, but if you want it more potent, mince another clove or two.
The finer you can get the garlic, the more flavor will be released, and European-style butter will lead to a richer result. Some herbs, like chopped parsley, will add a nice freshness to your sliders, while chili flakes or Cajun seasoning will amp up the heat. Try adding parmesan and lemon zest to garlic butter for chicken parm sliders or a little mustard for ham and cheese sliders. For BBQ pulled chicken sliders or brisket, think smoked paprika or brown sugar (or both for a sweet and smoky finish).
If you can't get enough, you can incorporate the garlic butter into ground meat, too. The butter will seep into the meat while it cooks, infusing it with flavor and adding more moisture for a juicier finish. Just add a small disc of butter into the middle of the slider patties and press the meat around it to seal. You'll never go back to your old slider recipe again.