The Easiest Chicken Parmesan Sliders Start With A Store-Bought Shortcut

You never know just how useful store-bought, pre-made foods can be until you have fumbled your way through a hectic night in the kitchen. In the jumble of preparation and cooking, a jar of tomato sauce or a bag of frozen meatballs can be the lifeline that saves your busy dinners and get-togethers. Nothing else is more concrete a proof than Tasting Table's very own chicken Parmesan sliders recipe, in which store-bought chicken tenders take a familiar treat from ordinary to exciting in one breezy moment.

It may not seem all that time-consuming in theory, but dredging, egg-washing, and breading chicken tenders can be quite the hassle. It requires extra utensils, ingredient preparation, and, more importantly, the kind of effort you can't always afford to spare. Rather than shelling out time you already don't have, use store-bought tenders instead. Fast-forwarding the process, they go straight from the freezer to the oven, allowing you to easily focus on other parts of the dish while they're baking away.

Indeed, our recipe also focuses on other crucial elements like the sauce and the buns. Canned tomato sauce is simmered with aromatics and dried herbs, which is then spread on top of the garlic-buttered sliders. Once the chicken tenders are done, they return to the oven again, this time layered between those ingredients, topped with cheese, and come out as golden and crisp as ever. You wouldn't need any more than 30 minutes to achieve this resplendent result, and that is the magic of store-bought tenders.