15 Ways To Upgrade Frozen Chicken Tenders
Golden and crispy on the outside and succulent in the middle, chicken tenders are a fuss-free way to enjoy a satisfying dinner. Generally coming in frozen form and ready to pop straight into the oven or air fryer, these comforting bites are wonderfully versatile. Of course, they taste great as they are, or perhaps with a dollop of ketchup or mayo, but there are also plenty of fun ways to give these freezer staples an upgrade.
From cheesy transformations to carb-forward pairings or even the addition of crunchy veggies, there are a range of different approaches you can take. Chicken tenders can be sliced up and used as a protein-packed topping for salads, pastas, and noodles dishes, or you can elevate their flavor profile by coating them in a sticky sauce. There's really endless opportunity for creativity here, and we've got you covered with some inspiration, so here some of the tastiest ways to jazz up your next chicken dinner.
Load them with garlic and Parmesan
Two ingredients that pair exceptionally well with chicken tenders are garlic and Parmesan cheese. This duo can transform basic breaded chicken into a wonderfully indulgent and flavorful treat, and one of the easiest way to combine these flavors is by whipping up a rich, creamy sauce.
Start by melting butter in a saucepan, then add minced garlic and stir the two together for a minute or so until fragrant. Pour in some heavy cream, plus some seasonings of your choice (onion powder, paprika, or Italian herbs would all taste great), and let the sauce thicken and reduce. Then, you can add the Parmesan cheese, which should melt in effortlessly and make everything even more luscious. Once you've baked your frozen chicken tenders to crispy perfection, they're ready to be smothered in your homemade garlic-Parmesan sauce. A sprinkling of fresh herbs, such as parsley or chives, would make the perfect finishing touch.
If you don't have time to prepare a sauce, another simple but effective option is to sprinkle grated Parmesan over the top of each chicken piece before baking to create a glorious cheesy crust. You could also brush the tenders with melted garlic butter before serving.
Pair them with a spicy dipping sauce
One of the most transformative pairings for a batch of chicken tenders is a flavor-packed sauce, and if you're a spice lover, there are endless options to consider. For an Italian-inspired injection of heat, try whipping up a tangy arrabbiata dipping sauce. This includes diced onion, garlic, Aleppo pepper, and tomato sauce, with oregano and basil adding a dose of herby freshness. Simmered until thickened, this sauce clings beautifully to the crisp chicken.
Bang bang sauce is another fantastic choice, offering a slightly creamier texture and plenty of fieriness. There's no cooking required here, either. Just mix mayonnaise with sweet chili sauce, sriracha, rice vinegar, garlic powder, and cayenne pepper until everything is thoroughly combined. Or, if a sweet and spicy profile is more your thing, go for a hot honey, which can be made by infusing honey with red pepper flakes or sliced jalapeño peppers. Alternatively, you could spice up a classic honey mustard dipping sauce with the addition of cayenne pepper or a dash of your favorite hot sauce.
Add them to wraps or sandwiches with some crunchy veggies
The meaty, savory taste and crisp texture of chicken tenders makes them the perfect filler for a wrap or sandwich, especially when combined with some fresh, crunchy salad veggies. For a quick, satisfying lunch, try spreading soft tortilla wraps with a little garlic mayo or ranch sauce. Then, wrap them up with the oven-baked chicken, some lettuce leaves, diced tomatoes, and slices of cucumber. A sprinkling of shredded cheddar cheese will also complement everything brilliantly.
Chicken tenders are a fitting addition to a sandwich or burger, too, and you can enhance the stack further by layering in some avocado slices or rings of red onion. A homemade slaw is another delicious pairing, bringing plenty of creaminess and extra crunch. Or, for an Asian-inspired twist, try drizzling classic hoisin sauce over the chicken and spooning some spicy kimchi on top before sandwiching everything between two halves of a soft sesame-topped bun.
Toss them into an Asian-inspired noodle dish
Chicken and noodles are an age-old combo, and for good reason. The noodles serve as a delightfully chewy base for soaking up umami-rich flavors, while chicken adds savory depth and a welcomed protein boost. And, when the meat is coated in a layer of crispy breadcrumbs, this creates an even more mouth-watering medley of textures.
Depending on the vibe you're going for, you can pair the chicken tenders with any noodle variety that takes your fancy, whether that's thin rice noodles or thick, chewy udon noodles. A fool-proof method is to stir fry sliced veggies such as mushrooms, onions, and bell peppers, along with some minced garlic and ginger, then add the pre-boiled noodles to the wok with a sauce of your choice. Soy sauce serves as an ideal base for a homemade sauce, tasting great when combined with a splash of rice vinegar, sesame oil, and honey. Then, simply slice up your baked chicken tenders into bite-sized pieces, and arrange them on top of the saucy noodles.
A chilled noodle salad makes an equally fantastic base for the chicken. Try dressing cooked and cooled noodles with a zesty ginger-lime dressing, and incorporating a rainbow of crunchy veggies such as sugar snap peas, sliced carrots, red cabbage, and edamame beans. Fresh cilantro and chopped peanuts would fit in beautifully too.
Use them to top alfredo pasta
Chicken alfredo is a beloved comfort food classic that's packed with rich, cheesy flavor. It typically consists of fettucine pasta, that's tossed in a silky alfredo sauce, and topped with a sliced grilled or pan-fried chicken breast. But, one way to save time when it comes to prepping the chicken element is reaching for frozen chicken tenders instead.
To make the sauce, you'll melt butter in a skillet with heavy cream before adding garlic powder, salt, pepper, and plenty of grated Parmesan cheese. And while you're whipping this up, you can let the oven work its magic on the crispy coated chicken, with no need for wrangling two pans on the stovetop at once or firing up the grill. If desired, you could even sprinkle some extra Parmesan over the tenders before baking, to really amp up the cheesy flavor. With the chicken cooked and sliced, and the pasta dish assembled, add a pop of color and freshness by garnishing everything with a sprinkling of chopped parsley.
Pile them into tacos with Mexican-inspired toppings
Tacos have to be one of the most versatile dishes going, with everything from flaky fish and spicy ground beef to hearty black beans fitting seamlessly into the soft tortillas. And, chicken tenders are another must-try taco filling. Once you've cooked them as per the instructions on the packaging, you can dice them into bite-sized pieces or leave them whole for a more rustic look. Then, simply pile the crispy pieces onto the tortillas with a selection of delicious Mexican-inspired toppings.
A punchy sauce is always a top-tier addition to any chicken taco spread. You could go for something creamy here, like a cilantro lime crema, or for a smokier finish, try drizzling over a spicy chipotle mayo. Veggies such as shredded lettuce, diced tomatoes, or pickled red onions are also perfect for adding freshness and crunch, and creamy avocado is a particularly dreamy pairing for the crispy chicken. A spoonful of pico de gallo is another excellent choice for bringing some tangy brightness, and you can always finish everything off with a generous squeeze of fresh lime juice, or a scattering of cilantro.
Coat them in honey BBQ sauce
Honey BBQ sauce boasts a delightfully sweet and tangy flavor profile that can take a batch of chicken tenders to the next level. This simple hack involves coating the freshly baked chicken in lashings of the sauce, and it's guaranteed to give them a whole new lease on life.
You can either grab a convenient store-bought bottle of honey BBQ sauce or make your own from scratch. For this, just combine standard BBQ sauce with honey, apple cider vinegar, garlic powder, and onion powder in a saucepan, stirring everything over a gentle heat until thickened. Whichever sauce you opt for, you'll simply combine it with the crispy chicken in a large mixing bowl, and toss everything together with your hands until the tenders are thoroughly coated. For a more caramelized finish, you can always pop the sauce-covered chicken back into the oven or air fryer for a final few minutes before tucking in. If preferred, you can absolutely serve honey BBQ sauce on the side as a dipping sauce instead, maybe with a selection of other dip options such as garlic mayo or sweet chili sauce.
Make chicken parm pizza
Did you know you can up your homemade pizza game all while making use of those chicken tenders lurking in the back of your freezer? To make this pairing truly shine, we highly recommend taking a chicken Parmesan-inspired approach. This classic Italian dish is loved for its combination of crispy, cheesy chicken and tangy tomato sauce, and these elements will taste just as delicious atop a pizza.
While your chicken tenders are crisping up nicely in the oven, roll out some pizza dough and shape it into a circle. Then, spread over a generous layer of garlicky marinara sauce. Add plenty of shredded mozzarella, and scatter the cooked, chopped chicken tenders on top. Feel free to add some extra veggies here too, such as corn, or thinly sliced bell peppers and onions. Bake the pizza until the crust is golden brown and the cheese is gloriously melty, then finish everything off with a sprinkle of Parmesan cheese and some fresh basil. You can totally set aside some extra marinara for dipping as well.
Incorporate them into homemade sushi rolls
Sushi doesn't always have to involve seafood; if raw fish isn't your vibe, try making a batch using chicken instead. By incorporating baked tenders into pleasing hand-crafted rolls, you'll turn these humble freezer staples into something far more elegant. And, the result is a fresh and creative twist on your average chicken dinner.
The crispy breadcrumb coating of chicken tenders makes them ideal for creating chicken katsu-style rolls. Once you've topped a sheet of nori with a layer of cooked and seasoned sushi rice, choose a sauce that'll complement the chicken, such as tangy tonkatsu, or a creamy teriyaki mayo, and spread this over. Then, cut the cooked chicken into long, thin strips and arrange these in the center of the rice layer along with your other fillings. These might include strips of cucumber, avocado, or shredded lettuce. Finally, you can roll everything up and slice it into rounds. Serve the rolls with some Japanese-inspired sides, such as pickled ginger, salted edamame, or seaweed salad.
Wrap them in bacon
Bacon makes everything better, right? We love how this simple addition to the chicken tenders can give them a more intensely savory, smoky taste, and it's a super easy method too. Just wrap each piece of chicken in a strip or two of bacon (enough to cover the full length), and tuck the ends under to ensure each strip stays snugly in place. Now, you can either oven-bake, grill, or air fry the bacon-wrapped chicken, with the former requiring the longest cooking time, and the latter being the quickest option.
Another way to boost the flavor of this dish is coating each bacon-wrapped tender in a mixture of brown sugar and chili powder before cooking, to create a layer of spicy caramelized goodness on the outside. Or, you can brush each piece with a sticky honey glaze right before serving. The bacon wrapping method also works well with unbreaded chicken tenderloins, which offer plenty of opportunity for customization, with the option to coat the chicken pieces in a flavor-packed spice blend before adding the bacon.
Bake them into a casserole
There are few things as comforting as a homemade casserole, and chicken is a go-to ingredient for adding a dose of lean protein into the mix. However, this doesn't necessarily mean sauteing diced chicken breast or shredding it up beforehand. To keep things convenient, you can totally absolutely reach for that bag of frozen chicken tenders.
For a hearty and nutritious one-dish bake with minimal prep, add uncooked rice to the bottom of a casserole dish with a drizzle of oil, and pour over some chicken broth. Then, to lean into the hassle-free theme, avoid any chopping by reaching for frozen mixed veggies. Scatter these over the top of the broth-covered rice, along with the whole chicken tenders, and sprinkle over any seasonings of your choice, such as paprika, Italian herbs, garlic powder, with a good pinch each of salt and pepper. Cover the dish with foil, and pop it in the oven, where it'll slow cook until the rice is fluffy and tender, and the chicken is succulent.
Perhaps a more indulgent casserole is more your style, in which case you can always incorporate a splash of heavy cream or top things off with a layer of shredded cheddar. Some chopped bacon would also complement the chicken brilliantly.
Smother them in sweet and sour sauce
Sweet and sour sauce is a favorite in Asian cuisine, often tossed into vibrant stir fries or drizzled atop juicy pork chops. And, it can also be the perfect tool for sprucing up chicken tenders. The sweetness of this sauce generally comes from white or brown sugar, and sometimes orange or pineapple juice. This is balanced with the acidity of vinegar, which could be of the white, rice wine, or apple cider variety. Soy sauce adds a hit of umami, and cornstarch helps to thicken everything up, yielding a sticky yet pourable texture that's perfect for coating crispy chicken.
Start by cooking the frozen chicken tenders using your preferred method. If your sweet and sour sauce isn't already warm, pop it in a saucepan over a low heat and stir until it is just starting to bubble. Then, you can pour this all over the chicken, tossing well to coat. There's also the option to dice the crispy chicken up beforehand, if you're after bite-sized, sauce-covered pieces. Sweet and sour chicken tenders will taste amazing served on a bed of rice or noodles, with a scattering of sesame seeds and some chopped green onions.
Serve them with waffles
Most chicken and waffle recipes require coating and deep-frying the chicken yourself, but with frozen chicken tenders, it's easy to whip up a shortcut version that's just as crispy and delicious as the traditional version.
Mix up your waffle batter with the usual suspects — that's flour, sugar, baking powder, salt, eggs, buttermilk, melted butter, and vanilla extract. While the chicken tenders are baking, heat up your greased waffle iron and pour in the batter, closing the lid and cooking until you have a perfectly golden, fluffy waffle. To plate up the dish, you'll arrange the chicken atop the warm waffles. And of course, it wouldn't be complete without a sweet sauce to contrast the savory flavor of the meat. Try combining honey with melted butter and chili powder and drizzling this over. Or, for a boozier finish, heat maple syrup with a splash of bourbon until thickened, before melting in some butter, to create a rich, luscious sauce that'll infuse the chicken with heaps of smoky warmth.
Make buffalo chicken sliders
Fluffy, buttery rolls loaded with fiery chicken and cool, creamy ranch. It doesn't get much better than buffalo chicken sliders. And frozen chicken tenders can once again step in as a handy shortcut option if you don't have time to coat and fry the chicken yourself.
Arrange the bottom halves of some soft, Hawaiian-style rolls on a baking sheet, and start by layering on slices of your favorite melting cheese, such as provolone, cheddar, or gouda. Then, add the pre-cooked chicken tenders. Next comes that all-important buffalo sauce, bringing plenty of tangy, savory heat. Using a store-bought version is no problem, but feel free to make the buffalo sauce from scratch if preferred. Top this with a drizzle of ranch dressing, and feel free to finish with a second cheese layer if you're feeling extra indulgent. With the top half of the buns pressed on top of the fillings, the optional but highly recommended final step is brushing over some garlic and herb butter before everything is baked to gooey perfection.
If you'd like to incorporate fresh fillings into the sliders, you can always carefully lift the tops of the buns and layer these in post-baking. A creamy slaw would be ideal, but a simple sprinkling of shredded lettuce or a slice of tomato can work just as well.
Arrange them atop a Caesar salad
An elegant yet satisfying choice for a lunch or light dinner, Caesar salad blends fresh lettuce leaves with a tangy garlic mayo dressing, crispy croutons, and nutty Parmesan cheese. One of the most popular additions to this classic dish is chicken breast, which often comes grilled, sliced up, and arranged atop the leafy base. But, if you don't have fresh chicken to hand, it's time to dig those breaded chicken tenders out of the freezer, because they're guaranteed to works wonders on your salad bowl.
Once it's been cooked, you can either slice the chicken into smaller chunks and mix it with the salad and dressing, or simply place whole pieces on top for a more polished presentation. We'd argue that the signature golden coating of chicken tenders makes them an even tastier addition to a Caesar salad than your usual chicken breast, tying in perfectly with the crunchiness of the other ingredients.