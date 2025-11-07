The Popular Brand Behind The Absolute Best Store-Bought Hamburger Buns
Public opinion is infamously fickle. But, sometimes, longstanding favorites earn their enduring popularity status for actually being that good. Such is the case with Martin's Potato Rolls — which, according to the Martin's website, are "The #1 Branded Potato Roll in the United States." In Tasting Table's ranking of seven store-bought hamburger buns, Martin's Potato Rolls left competitors in the dust. Martin's is our go-to brand for all things potato roll and judging by our taste-test, the brand also sweeps the board in the hamburger bun game.
We judged the rolls based on flavor and texture; Martin's golden, buttery profile made other one-note offerings pale in comparison. As we mentioned in our review, "[T]hese potato rolls pack a surprising amount of flavor. There's that normal, yeasty flavor you taste in most types of bread, but there's also an added layer of starchy complexity, probably thanks to the inclusion of potatoes in the recipe," followed by a "buttery quality" for even more "lusciousness." We also gave Martin's Potato Rolls high marks for their texture, pleasantly plush in mouthfeel while retaining the structural integrity necessary to transport a fully-loaded homemade burger from plate to mouth. All in all, these golden beauties are our top choice for bookending everything from burgers to chicken sandwiches, and even cold deli-style sammies.
Martin's Potato Rolls dominate the homemade burger game
The secret lies in the brand's traditional Pennsylvania Dutch recipe, heritage echoed in the buns' packaging with a Dutch-style scrolled border and red-and-yellow color motif. Whatever the method, Martin's clearly knows what it's doing. One Reddit thread in r/burgers asks, "Why do cheeseburgers taste so much better on a Martin's Potato roll?" Fans agree, writing, "Martins > all other buns," and "Because of the flavor. Hope this helps!" Other commenters mention that they especially prefer Martin's buns for making smashburgers, due to the buns' smaller size. Indeed, in our taste-test, our only complaint about Martin's Potato Rolls is that they aren't larger. Another post similarly asks, "Can we all agree great burgers start with a Martin's Potato Roll?" (spoiler alert: the commenters do, in fact, agree).
Elsewhere online, Walmart customers rave, "The best bread. I love Martin's Potato Bread products. They are my go to rolls for hamburgers." Amazon product reviews agree, writing, "The best sandwich/burger buns on earth," and, "[T]hese potato rolls make the best hamburger buns ever. Warm them in [the] toaster, butter both sides, insert medium rare thick hamburger and [you're] in hog heaven." The burger bun is the choice of many professional chefs, as well; Webstaurant Store sells them to restaurants, cafes, and delis in bulk ($42.49 per case of 72). But, for the average-sized household, a 15-ounce 8-pack of Martin's Potato Rolls costs $4.29 at a Target in Chicago.