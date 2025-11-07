The Popular Brand Behind The Absolute Best Store-Bought Hamburger Buns

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Public opinion is infamously fickle. But, sometimes, longstanding favorites earn their enduring popularity status for actually being that good. Such is the case with Martin's Potato Rolls — which, according to the Martin's website, are "The #1 Branded Potato Roll in the United States." In Tasting Table's ranking of seven store-bought hamburger buns, Martin's Potato Rolls left competitors in the dust. Martin's is our go-to brand for all things potato roll and judging by our taste-test, the brand also sweeps the board in the hamburger bun game.

We judged the rolls based on flavor and texture; Martin's golden, buttery profile made other one-note offerings pale in comparison. As we mentioned in our review, "[T]hese potato rolls pack a surprising amount of flavor. There's that normal, yeasty flavor you taste in most types of bread, but there's also an added layer of starchy complexity, probably thanks to the inclusion of potatoes in the recipe," followed by a "buttery quality" for even more "lusciousness." We also gave Martin's Potato Rolls high marks for their texture, pleasantly plush in mouthfeel while retaining the structural integrity necessary to transport a fully-loaded homemade burger from plate to mouth. All in all, these golden beauties are our top choice for bookending everything from burgers to chicken sandwiches, and even cold deli-style sammies.