This Overlooked Chicken Cut Is Way Cheaper Than Breasts Or Wings

As expensive as groceries have become in recent years, current indications seem to be that there is no relief in sight. The trend is not expected to slow in the near future. Unfortunately, as prices rise, it isn't really an option to buy less — we all still need to eat. Thus, the only viable solution is to change shopping habits. This universal belt-tightening is the reason that generic products are more popular than ever, as shoppers eschew expensive name brands. When it comes to shopping for proteins, though, the equivalent solution is often changing the cut of meat in your cart. For chicken, that might mean leaving the breasts and wings behind in favor of the often-overlooked leg quarters.

Chicken leg quarters are a minimally processed cut. They are bone-in and skin-on, containing both the drumstick and the thigh. Because of the work saved on the back end — and the popularity of breast meat — this cut of chicken can often be found at incredibly low prices. Buying in bulk, chicken leg quarters may be had for under one dollar per pound. Even picking the cheapest option and buying in equally large quantities, chicken breast is often three times as expensive, and wings are even worse.

However, despite being the cheapest cut of chicken on average, leg quarters are actually quite meaty and versatile. In general, you can sub leg quarters for any recipe in which you might use thighs or drumsticks, or, if you are willing to attempt a bit of home butchery, it only takes a minute to divide them into individual cuts yourself.